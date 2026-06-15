



India and Slovakia have officially elevated their bilateral ties to the status of a “Comprehensive Partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic first visit to Bratislava, marking a major milestone in India’s outreach to Central Europe.





The partnership spans trade, defence, technology, education, and cultural cooperation, with both leaders emphasising shared trust and a common vision for the future.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the elevation of ties at a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. He described Fico as an “experienced leader and a true friend of India,” acknowledging his role in strengthening relations.





PM Modi stressed that this was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, underscoring the historic nature of the occasion. He affirmed that the new partnership reflects shared priorities and a vision for deeper collaboration.





The talks between the two leaders were held at Bratislava Castle, where they also visited an art exhibition before formal discussions. Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour, as he began the second leg of his European tour.





The Indian delegation included senior figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.





The Comprehensive Partnership covers a wide spectrum of cooperation. Both sides agreed to expand collaboration in automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing, and green technologies, areas identified as priority sectors.





Agreements were signed in digital technologies, defence cooperation, cybersecurity, higher education, labour mobility, and quantum communication, signalling a strong focus on innovation and strategic industries. A Letter of Intent on defence cooperation was finalised, aimed at boosting joint production and industrial collaboration.





Technology emerged as a central pillar of the new partnership. A Memorandum of Understanding on digital technology was signed, opening opportunities in digital public infrastructure.





PM Modi welcomed the establishment of an India Chair on Artificial Intelligence at a Slovak university, highlighting the shared commitment to ensuring that AI serves humanity responsibly.





Cooperation in space, civil nuclear energy, and advanced scientific research was also discussed, with agreements between institutions such as IIT-Delhi and the Slovak Technical University for student exchanges and joint research.





Economic engagement was another major focus. Modi expressed gratitude to Slovakia for supporting the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as transformative for industries, startups, and traders in both countries. Both leaders agreed to work towards its earliest implementation, with Slovak Prime Minister Fico calling it one of the most ambitious trade pacts ever signed. The agreement is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade and investment flows.





Cultural and people-to-people ties were also emphasised. Modi noted the translation of the Upanishads into Slovak, as well as the contributions of the Indian diaspora to Slovak society and economy.





These cultural connections, he said, provide a strong foundation for the partnership. The ceremonial welcome included traditional Slovak customs such as the offering of bread and salt, symbolising hospitality and goodwill, alongside performances by local folk ensembles.





The visit marks a decisive step in India’s engagement with Central and Eastern Europe, positioning Slovakia as a key partner in India’s broader European strategy. With agreements spanning defence, technology, education, and trade, the Comprehensive Partnership is expected to open new avenues of cooperation and strengthen India’s presence in the region.





ANI







