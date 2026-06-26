India’s indigenous NETRA AEW&C system has officially received Final Operational Clearance (FOC), marking a historic leap in airborne surveillance and self-reliant defence capability.





The milestone strengthens India’s position as the fifth nation globally to field such advanced technology, proven in operations like Balakot and Sindoor.





The NETRA AEW&C program represents decades of perseverance, innovation, and collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Air Force (IAF), and industry partners.





Developed at DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bangalore, the system is mounted on the Embraer EMB-145I aircraft and integrates a sophisticated suite of mission equipment.





These include an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), secure communication networks, electronic support measures, and mission computers. Together, they provide real-time detection, tracking, and identification of airborne and maritime threats.





The FOC ceremony held on 25 June 2026 in Bangalore was attended by senior IAF officers, DRDO scientists, former Air Chiefs, and industry leaders. Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, formally declared the system mission-ready.





The achievement was dedicated to the memory of colleagues lost in the 1999 HS-748 Avro crash, which temporarily halted India’s airborne surveillance ambitions. Their sacrifice was acknowledged as foundational to the eventual success of the program.





The NETRA system has already demonstrated operational utility. It played a pivotal role during the 2019 Balakot strikes and more recently in Operation Sindoor, proving its reliability as a force multiplier.





Unlike ground-based radars, NETRA’s airborne platform allows surveillance over vast distances, overcoming terrain limitations and providing commanders with a comprehensive aerial picture.





Its AESA radar can track multiple targets simultaneously, including fighter aircraft, drones, and missiles, while secure communication links enable seamless integration with fighter squadrons and ground stations.





India’s journey with NETRA began in the early 1980s, but the program was sanctioned afresh in 2004 after setbacks. Initial Operational Clearance was achieved in 2017, and the system has since undergone extensive flight testing, upgrades, and operational validation. The FOC now certifies it for full-scale deployment, cementing its role in India’s network-centric warfare architecture.





The milestone also reflects the synergy between scientific agencies, operational users, and defence production establishments.





Industry partners such as Astra Microwave contributed mission-critical RF, microwave, and digital processing subsystems. Their involvement underscores the importance of private-sector collaboration in achieving technological self-reliance.





Astra Microwave’s Joint Managing Director, Dr M.V. Reddy, attended the ceremony, highlighting the role of industry in shaping India’s defence ecosystem.





India is now looking to expand its airborne surveillance fleet, with plans for twelve early warning aircraft under two programs. The NETRA MK-1A variant, incorporating enhanced mission suites and longer-range radar, is already approved for development.





Meanwhile, the Airbus A321-based NETRA MK-2 program promises even greater endurance and capability, though platform modifications may delay induction until the 2030s. Until then, the operational NETRA fleet ensures India’s skies remain vigilantly monitored.





The FOC of NETRA AEW&C is more than a technological milestone; it is a defining testimony to Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Viksit Bharat.





It demonstrates India’s ability to engineer indigenous solutions for mission-critical defence capabilities, ensuring strategic autonomy in a rapidly evolving security environment.