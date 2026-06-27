



The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against eleven individuals in connection with a terror conspiracy linked to Imam Mahmuder Kafila, an offshoot of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.





The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.





This marks a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to dismantle extremist networks attempting to expand their footprint across the eastern and north-eastern regions.





Investigations revealed that Imam Mahmuder Kafila was established by senior JMB member Imam Mahmud Habibullah to propagate the banned outfit’s ideology on Indian soil. The accused were found to be actively involved in promoting the organisation’s extremist agenda, radicalising vulnerable youth, and expanding its network in states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.





Their activities included clandestine meetings, indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and the use of digital platforms to spread anti-India propaganda and foster allegiance to IMK/JMB leadership.





Two of the accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who spearheaded IMK’s operations in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who led the outfit in Tripura. The NIA uncovered incriminating documents, electronic devices, and digital records during the investigation, which provided crucial evidence of the conspiracy.





These materials are expected to play a pivotal role in establishing the extent of the network’s operations and its attempts to destabilise the region.





The chargesheet underscores the evolving nature of terror threats in India, where banned organisations are increasingly relying on digital platforms and covert indoctrination to expand their reach. By targeting vulnerable communities and exploiting religious sentiments, IMK sought to build a base of radicalised recruits capable of advancing its violent agenda.





The NIA’s action highlights the importance of combining traditional investigative methods with digital forensics to counter such threats effectively.





This case also reflects the broader regional challenge posed by cross-border extremist organisations like JMB, which have historically attempted to infiltrate India’s eastern frontier.





The dismantling of IMK’s network is seen as a crucial step in preventing the spread of radicalisation and ensuring that extremist ideologies do not gain traction among susceptible populations. Authorities believe that exposing these conspiracies will not only weaken the operational capacity of such groups but also deter future attempts to rebuild similar networks.





Agencies







