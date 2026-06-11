



All 20 Indian crew members aboard the MT Jalveer are reported safe after a fire broke out in the vessel’s engine room off Oman’s Shinas port. Evacuation is underway with six seafarers yet to be brought ashore, coordinated by the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Embassy.





This marks the third maritime incident involving Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman within a week, amid escalating US military actions and regional tensions.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways confirmed that the Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged bitumen tanker MT Jalveer, measuring 119.95 metres in length and 16.84 metres in width, was involved in a maritime security incident on 11 June.





Smoke was detected in the engine room, prompting immediate evacuation measures. Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal stated that all 20 Indian seafarers are safe, with six more awaiting evacuation to Shinas port.





The Ministry emphasised that it is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the crew. The Directorate General of Shipping’s control room has been actively engaged, handling 12,331 calls and over 27,000 emails since activation, including 311 calls and 683 emails in the past 72 hours from seafarers, families, and maritime stakeholders.





The Embassy of India in Oman confirmed that evacuation efforts are being carried out with assistance from the Royal Navy of Oman. In a statement on X, the mission assured that the evacuation would be completed soon. This follows the repatriation of 3,500 Indian seafarers from various incidents in the region to date, including 31 in the past 72 hours.





Reports from international outlets indicate that the MT Jalveer may have been disabled by US military action, with two Hellfire missiles striking its engine room, causing explosions and a subsequent fire. US Central Command alleged that the vessel violated its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.





This incident is the third strike on commercial vessels carrying Indian sailors in a week, following the attacks on MT Marivex and MT Settebello. The latter resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers, prompting India to lodge a strong diplomatic protest with Washington.





Visuals shared by seafarer unions and CENTCOM show smoke billowing from the Jalveer after the strike. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) has raised urgent concerns over the safety of Indian sailors in Gulf waters, calling for stronger protections.





The uncertainty surrounding the incident has heightened anxiety among shipping companies and seafarer organisations, particularly given the fragile security situation in the region.





The Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz remain critical maritime corridors for global energy shipments. Repeated attacks on vessels carrying Indian crew members underscore the risks faced by seafarers and the urgent need for enhanced maritime security measures. India’s shipping ministry has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding nationals and ensuring their safe repatriation amid ongoing hostilities.





ANI







