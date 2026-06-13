



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed India’s strong protest to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the deaths of three Indian seafarers in a US Navy strike in the Gulf of Oman.





EAM Jaishankar described the attacks on commercial shipping as unjustified and reiterated India’s firm opposition to such lethal actions against civilian maritime traffic. His remarks were made public in a post on X, where he emphasised that India views these developments with grave concern.





The incident in question involved the Marshall Islands‑flagged tanker MT Settebello, which came under fire on Wednesday after US forces accused it of breaching the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports.





The vessel had 24 Indian crew members on board. While 21 were rescued, three tragically lost their lives. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed their identities and stated that arrangements are being made to repatriate their mortal remains to India at the earliest.





India’s diplomatic response has been robust. On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US Charge d’Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a formal protest against the continuing attacks on commercial vessels off Oman.





This was the second time in quick succession that the US mission in New Delhi was summoned, underscoring the seriousness with which India views the escalating maritime security crisis. The summons followed yet another incident in the region where a vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack, further heightening concerns about the safety of Indian nationals at sea.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the vessels involved in these incidents were foreign‑flagged ships and stressed that the attacks originated from US Navy units stationed in the area. He reiterated India’s position that such actions against commercial shipping are unacceptable and pose a direct threat to freedom of navigation and international trade.





The Indian government has consistently highlighted the vulnerability of its large maritime workforce, which forms a significant part of global seafaring personnel, and has called for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.





The deaths of Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman have added to a growing list of maritime incidents in recent months, including attacks on other foreign‑flagged vessels carrying Indian crew.





These developments have drawn sharp criticism from New Delhi, which has repeatedly emphasised the need to safeguard civilian lives and uphold international maritime norms. India’s diplomatic outreach, including Jaishankar’s direct communication with Rubio, reflects its determination to protect its citizens and assert its stance against military targeting of commercial shipping.





The situation also highlights the broader geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region, where US naval operations aimed at enforcing blockades on Iranian ports have increasingly intersected with civilian maritime traffic. India has urged that such measures must not compromise the safety of seafarers or impede lawful commerce.





The government’s strong protest signals its intent to pursue accountability and ensure that the rights and safety of Indian nationals are not undermined in international waters.





Agencies







