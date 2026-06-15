



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held delegation-level talks in Nice on 14 June 2026, coinciding with the inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026, a landmark event showcasing India’s deep-tech ecosystem and strengthening Indo-French innovation ties.





The discussions underscored the strategic depth of the partnership, with both leaders highlighting cooperation in artificial intelligence, clean energy, defence, and the Indo-Pacific.





Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior officials. President Macron was joined by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and other senior representatives.





The talks followed the joint launch of Bharat Innovates 2026, a three-day conclave designed to connect Indian innovators with global investors, researchers and industry leaders.





Bharat Innovates 2026, held at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, brought together 120 Indian deep-tech start-ups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology pillars, including quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology, defence, space, healthcare, advanced materials, clean energy and electric mobility.





More than 350 global investors and venture capitalists participated, signalling strong international interest in India’s innovation ecosystem. The event also featured curated business-to-business meetings, investor pitch sessions, and sector-focused masterclasses, positioning India as a global hub for technology-driven growth.





In his address, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for his presence and emphasised that India and France have been steadfast partners in addressing global challenges. He highlighted Indo-French initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, collaboration in artificial intelligence, and joint efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.





PM Modi described Bharat Innovates as a milestone in the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation, reflecting the shared resolve of both nations to work for the global good.





Alluding to India’s start-up revolution, Modi underlined the transformative potential of AI and satellite technology for rural development, advanced manufacturing for sustainable living, and green hydrogen, battery technologies and electric mobility for clean development.





He stressed that the digital age promises new opportunities for humanity, urging innovators and investors to develop technologies that are trusted, inclusive and human-centric.





He noted that start-ups should be judged not only by their market valuation but also by their impact on humanity, which he described as the core message of Bharat Innovates.





President Macron welcomed Modi warmly, describing India as a nation at the forefront of global innovation. He cited India’s achievements in space, particularly the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as evidence of its growing technological strength.





President Macron emphasised that the partnership between India and France is rooted in shared vision and conviction, extending beyond trade and strategic interests to encompass innovation and inspiration.





The leaders toured the Bharat Innovates Innovation Pavilion, interacting with start-ups and innovators across frontier sectors. The event underscored India’s commitment to transforming itself into a global innovation hub, consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.





It also reinforced the salience of India-France cooperation in contributing to the global technology landscape, with outcomes expected in co-development, technology transfer, and international scaling of emerging technologies.





The delegation-level talks and the Bharat Innovates launch together highlighted the exceptional momentum in Indo-French ties. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing innovation-led growth, strengthening supply chain resilience, and expanding cooperation in critical technologies.





PM Modi invited global stakeholders to join hands with India in co-creating the next chapter of global innovation, positioning India not merely as a technology adopter but as a provider and partner in shaping the future.





ANI







