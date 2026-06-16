



US President Donald Trump has declared that Iran has formally agreed never to possess nuclear weapons, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.





He dismissed reports that the United States would provide $300 million to Iran under the agreement, calling them “fake news” and attributing the claim to political opponents. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated that the accord ensures Iran will not develop nuclear weapons, emphasising that this outcome was the central objective of his administration’s diplomatic efforts.





Vice President JD Vance backed Trump’s position, stating that the President’s diplomacy had once again delivered results. In a video message shared on X, Vance stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained the cornerstone of the agreement.





He added that Trump’s determination to secure peace had succeeded despite opposition from those he described as hostile to both America and the President.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also weighed in, declaring that Iran would never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, regardless of any agreement. He described his decades-long opposition to Iran’s nuclear ambitions as his life’s mission, vowing to continue this stance.





Netanyahu insisted that as long as he remained Prime Minister, Iran would not succeed in acquiring nuclear arms, underscoring Israel’s uncompromising position on the matter.





Senior US administration officials explained that the memorandum signed by Trump and Vance establishes a framework for future negotiations and bilateral relations with Iran.





They noted that the agreement is structured on a performance-based model, meaning Iran’s cooperation on nuclear inspections, verification measures, and commitments against supporting regional extremism will determine the extent of sanctions relief and economic engagement.





Officials highlighted that the more Iran demonstrates verifiable compliance, the greater its integration into the global economy through sanctions relief and other measures.





Vice President Vance had earlier clarified that sanctions relief would only follow if Iran took concrete, verifiable steps to reduce enriched uranium stockpiles and accepted a robust inspection regime. This conditional approach reflects Washington’s insistence on tangible progress before easing economic restrictions.





The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Geneva later this week, with Switzerland coordinating efforts alongside the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. Trump described the accord as a “very powerful document” and indicated that its full text would be released publicly after the signing ceremony.





The announcement marks a significant development in US-Iran relations, coming after months of tense negotiations and speculation. While Trump has framed the deal as a major diplomatic victory, its success will depend on Iran’s adherence to the agreed verification measures and broader commitments to regional stability.





The involvement of Switzerland, Pakistan and Qatar as facilitators underscores the international dimension of the accord, which is being closely watched by global powers and regional actors alike.





ANI







