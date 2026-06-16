



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Slovakia’s highest national award, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), during his state visit to Bratislava.





The ceremony was presided over by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who presented the decoration to the Indian leader. This honour marks Modi’s thirty-third international award, underlining his growing global recognition and the strengthening of India’s diplomatic engagements worldwide.





In a message shared on social media, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Slovakia for the distinction. He emphasised that the award belongs to the 140 crore citizens of India and dedicated it to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia.





He described the decoration as a testament to the warmth, trust, and affection that unite the two nations, and voiced hope that it would inspire future generations in both countries to continue nurturing their special relationship. The Ministry of External Affairs echoed this sentiment, highlighting the symbolic importance of the honour in cementing bilateral ties.





The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is Slovakia’s highest civilian and military state decoration, awarded exclusively to foreign citizens. It is reserved for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to strengthening Slovakia’s international relations and promoting goodwill.





Modi’s receipt of the award reflects the significance Bratislava attaches to its partnership with New Delhi and the role India plays in fostering cooperation with Central Europe.





The award ceremony took place against the backdrop of Modi’s weeklong visit to Europe, which included his first-ever trip to Slovakia. The visit itself was historic, as no Indian prime minister had previously travelled to the country since its independence in 1993.





Earlier during the visit, India and Slovakia elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership, a milestone in bilateral relations. The two sides signed eleven agreements covering diverse areas such as migration, digital technology, defence, and economic cooperation, signalling a broadening of collaboration across strategic sectors.





The conferment of Slovakia’s highest honour on Prime Minister Modi adds a symbolic dimension to the agreements and partnership announcements made during the visit. It underscores the growing importance of India-Slovakia relations within the wider framework of India’s engagement with the European Union.





PM Modi’s recognition in Bratislava also reflects the momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including Slovak President Pellegrini’s participation in the AI Impact Summit in India earlier this year and President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Slovakia in 2025.





By receiving The Order of the White Double Cross, Modi has not only strengthened his personal stature as a global statesman but also reinforced India’s image as a trusted partner in Europe.





The honour is expected to serve as a catalyst for deeper cooperation in areas such as defence manufacturing, digital innovation, and migration management, while also encouraging cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.





ANI







