



Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi on Monday after concluding a high-profile State Visit to Seychelles. His three-day diplomatic engagement from 27 to 29 June was marked by significant breakthroughs in economic, strategic, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.





Before leaving Victoria, PM Modi warmly greeted Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, underlining the cordiality that defined the visit. The trip was undertaken at the invitation of President Herminie and was designed to expand India’s strategic footprint across the Indian Ocean while strengthening bilateral ties.





The visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. A historic highlight came on Sunday when PM Modi attended the National Day celebrations commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Seychelles’ independence. He was accorded the rare honour of Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this distinction.





In his remarks, PM Modi emphasised that the celebrations were a profound tribute to the Seychellois people’s journey over the past five decades. He expressed pride in India’s role as a trusted friend and development partner, stressing that shared values and closer people-to-people ties continue to strengthen the partnership.





On social media platform X, PM Modi wrote that he was honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations, describing the occasion as a fitting tribute to the Seychellois people. He reaffirmed India’s long-term commitment to Seychelles, expressing confidence that the friendship between the two nations would grow even further.





During the visit, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles. His speech highlighted the enduring bonds between the two democracies and the shared vision for regional stability and prosperity.





India and Seychelles signed nine agreements, including a landmark extradition treaty to combat transnational crime. The agreements also covered cooperation in outer space exploration for peaceful purposes, reflecting the broadening scope of bilateral engagement.





A major economic outcome of the visit was the announcement of a special development package worth USD 175 million. Additionally, India extended a fresh line of credit amounting to Rs 1,250 crore to support priority development projects in Seychelles. This umbrella agreement will be extended in rupees, ensuring financial stability and accessibility for the island nation.





The introduction of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Seychelles was another significant achievement. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Central Bank of Seychelles to facilitate this initiative, marking a step towards digital financial integration.





Seychelles also formally sought India’s advanced technological and defence assistance. Requests included the establishment of artificial intelligence and cyber security centres, as well as the procurement of an advanced light helicopter. PM Modi responded positively, assuring that New Delhi would process these proposals with high priority.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on the outcomes of the visit, describing Seychelles as a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and its broader commitment to the Global South. He noted that the Prime Minister welcomed the new proposals and signalled India’s readiness to take them forward.





The visit also carried symbolic significance as PM Modi was conferred the prestigious Guardian of the Blue Horizon award. This honour recognised his global leadership in addressing climate change and promoting the protection of the marine environment, underscoring India’s role in safeguarding shared ecological resources.





The State Visit thus delivered a comprehensive expansion of bilateral relations, combining economic support, strategic cooperation, technological collaboration, and cultural solidarity. It marked a new chapter in India-Seychelles relations, reinforcing the island nation’s role as a valued maritime partner in the Indian Ocean.





ANI







