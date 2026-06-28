



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally handed over the India-built Fast Patrol Vessel PS LESPWAR, along with six ambulances, ten utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, to Seychelles.





The ceremony, held at the Coast Guard Base in Victoria on 27 June 2026, marked a major milestone in India–Seychelles defence cooperation and coincided with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles’ National Day.





The Fast Patrol Vessel PS LESPWAR was manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited and is designed to enhance Seychelles’ maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone patrol capabilities. Its induction will significantly strengthen the Seychelles Coast Guard’s ability to monitor its vast ocean territory, deter illicit activities, and respond to maritime emergencies.





The handing-over ceremony was attended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, who joined Prime Minister Modi in inspecting a ceremonial Guard of Honour and receiving a military salute. The event underscored the strategic importance of the partnership, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to regional peace and stability.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the gesture on social media, noting that the FPV and additional equipment will contribute to Seychelles’ security and development. The assistance was framed within India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, which emphasises Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, reflecting India’s broader strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean.





Beyond the patrol vessel, the provision of six ambulances and ten utility vehicles will bolster Seychelles’ healthcare and logistical infrastructure, while the five laser radial boats will support maritime training and recreational activities. Together, these assets represent a comprehensive package of defence and development assistance.





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Victoria earlier in the day to participate as Guest of Honour in the Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations. His visit marks his second official State Visit to Seychelles, following President Herminie’s earlier trip to India this year.





The timing of the visit is symbolic, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles, which were established in 1976.





The cultural dimension of the visit was also prominent. Modi witnessed a traditional Seychellois moutya performance, followed by Nrutya, a folk dance from Kutch, Gujarat, performed by members of the Indian diaspora. The 18-member troupe underscored the shared cultural bonds between the two nations and celebrated the spirit of independence.





Ahead of the visit, the Office of the President of Seychelles described India as one of its closest and most valued development partners. India has consistently supported Seychelles in infrastructure, healthcare, education and community development, while also working closely on maritime security and defence cooperation. This enduring partnership has been a cornerstone of Seychelles’ stability in the Indian Ocean.





The visit also carries diplomatic significance, as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the Seychelles National Assembly, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.





This reflects the deepening institutional engagement between the two countries and signals India’s long-term commitment to Seychelles’ strategic priorities.





The handover of PS LESPWAR and associated equipment is therefore both a technical and symbolic achievement.





It strengthens Seychelles’ maritime capabilities, enhances its healthcare and development infrastructure, and reinforces the historic friendship between the two nations. For India, it demonstrates its role as a reliable partner in the Indian Ocean, advancing cooperative security under Vision MAHASAGAR.





ANI







