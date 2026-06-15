



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Monday, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia.





The discussions took place during Modi’s three-day state visit, which is part of his wider European tour.





The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George, and Additional Secretary Puja Kapur. Their presence underscored the importance India attaches to strengthening ties with Slovakia and the broader European Union.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, complete with a Guard of Honour. He then met Prime Minister Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle, where the two leaders visited an art exhibition before beginning formal bilateral engagements.





Modi was welcomed at the airport on Sunday evening by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar. In keeping with Slovak tradition, he was greeted with bread and salt, a symbolic gesture representing hospitality, prosperity, and friendship. Modi later described this welcome on social media as a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s cultural heritage and values.





The reception also featured a lively performance by the Kopaniciarik children’s folk ensemble from the Myjava region, dressed in vibrant traditional attire. Modi shared snippets of the performance online, noting that folk traditions help preserve culture and history. He also expressed gratitude to the Indian community in Slovakia for their warmth and affection, highlighting that such gestures strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.





This visit follows a series of high-level exchanges between India and Slovakia. President Droupadi Murmu undertook a State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025, while Slovak President Peter Pellegrini visited India in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit. Modi’s engagements in Bratislava are expected to build upon these developments and open new avenues of cooperation.





During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold further talks with Prime Minister Fico and meet President Pellegrini. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development, and other strategic sectors.





Modi has also indicated his intention to interact with Slovak business leaders, with the aim of energising India’s strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is a valued member.





The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that the visit reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia. It is seen as a continuation of India’s broader diplomatic outreach in Europe, building momentum from the ongoing negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and reinforcing India’s role as a strategic partner in the region.





ANI







