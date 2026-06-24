



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Security Advisers and senior security officials from BRICS nations in New Delhi on Tuesday, underscoring the grouping’s growing importance in addressing contemporary global security challenges. The meeting followed the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting chaired by India’s NSA Ajit Doval.





The discussions took place against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, with a strong emphasis on non‑traditional threats such as terrorism, cybersecurity, and risks posed by emerging technologies. Modi described BRICS as a vital platform for strengthening security cooperation in a rapidly changing global environment.





He urged member nations — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates — to intensify collaboration and confront shared vulnerabilities. In a post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to its chairmanship agenda, which is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”





Modi wrote that BRICS has a crucial role in deepening security cooperation and tackling shared challenges ranging from terrorism and cybersecurity to emerging technologies. He stressed that India’s chairmanship would advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South, and contribute to a safer, more secure, and inclusive world.





Ajit Doval, in his remarks during the NSA meeting, hailed BRICS as a “very special coalition.” He expressed satisfaction over its growth and highlighted that member and partner economies have a unique role to play in shaping the global order.





The meeting was attended by several high‑level dignitaries. Brazil was represented by Carlos Marcio Bicalho Cozendey, Secretary of Multilateral Political Affairs. Russia’s delegation was led by Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. China was represented by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni participated, along with Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary‑General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security.





Other senior leaders included Alaa Youssef, Head of Egypt’s State Information Service; Ghadir Nezamipour, Iran’s Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council; Yayat Ruyat, Deputy of Geo‑Economy at Indonesia’s National Resilience Council; and Million Lema Tadesse, Executive Director of Analysis at Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service.





Ajit Doval also held bilateral meetings with several partner countries on the sidelines of the BRICS NSA gathering, further strengthening India’s diplomatic and security engagements.





India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026 marks its fourth time leading the grouping, having previously chaired in 2012, 2016, and 2021. The current chairship reflects a people‑centric and humanity‑first approach articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.





BRICS today unites eleven major emerging economies. It has evolved from its original economic focus to encompass three core pillars: political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people‑to‑people exchanges.





The BRICS 2026 agenda highlights how cooperation has broadened to include counter‑terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, international financial architecture, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, trade, and WTO‑related matters. This expansion underscores the grouping’s role as a platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of both global and regional significance.





ANI







