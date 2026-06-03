



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a high-profile visit to Surat on 5 June, coinciding with World Environment Day, where he will personally inspect strategic defence projects at Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira facility.





The visit is being described as one of the most significant components of his Gujarat tour, highlighting the government’s continued emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.





The Prime Minister will spend approximately forty-five minutes at the Hazira plant, which is one of L&T’s most advanced industrial complexes and a hub for defence and heavy engineering projects.





During his inspection, Modi is expected to review critical defence programmes commissioned by the Government of India, including projects that directly contribute to strengthening national security and enhancing India’s self-reliance in defence production.





He will interact with L&T’s chairman, senior engineers, and project teams to gain first-hand insights into the progress of these strategic initiatives. The discussions are likely to cover advanced naval systems, missile launch platforms, and specialised defence equipment that the facility has been tasked with developing.





The Hazira plant has long been associated with high-end engineering, and its role in defence manufacturing has grown significantly in recent years as part of India’s push to reduce dependence on imports.





The timing of the visit on World Environment Day also carries symbolic importance. An eco-friendly public event has been planned in Surat to align with the Prime Minister’s inspection, underscoring the government’s commitment to balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability.





This reflects the broader national agenda of integrating green practices into large-scale infrastructure and defence projects.





The Hazira facility itself has invested in sustainable technologies, including energy-efficient systems and waste reduction measures, which complement the government’s environmental priorities. Modi’s presence at the plant is expected to send a strong message about India’s dual focus on defence modernisation and ecological responsibility.





This visit comes at a time when India is accelerating its defence indigenisation drive, with major projects in naval shipbuilding, missile systems, and aerospace platforms being developed domestically.





The Prime Minister’s inspection of L&T’s defence projects will reinforce the role of private industry in achieving strategic autonomy and highlight Gujarat’s growing importance as a centre for advanced manufacturing.





Agencies







