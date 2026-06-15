



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Bratislava marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia since its independence in 1993.





His two-day State Visit is expected to deepen bilateral ties, expand cooperation in trade, technology, manufacturing, and reaffirm India’s strategic engagement with the European Union.





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bratislava on 14 June 2026 for the second leg of his multi-nation European tour. He was warmly welcomed with the traditional Slovak gesture of bread and salt, symbolising hospitality, respect, and goodwill.





The Lucnica Ensemble performed “Vande Mataram” and the Indian national anthem, while the Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt offered a spiritual performance. A children’s folk ensemble, Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region, showcased traditional Slovak dance, reflecting the cultural richness of the host nation.





The Prime Minister expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation. In a post on X, he stated, “Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.





Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico.” His engagements will include talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini, focusing on trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development, and other strategic sectors.





Members of the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers to welcome him, underlining the growing people-to-people ties between India and Slovakia. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the visit will reaffirm India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Slovakia, particularly in areas such as automobile manufacturing, railway development, and economic cooperation.





Defence and technology collaboration are also expected to feature prominently in discussions, given Slovakia’s industrial base and India’s expanding global partnerships.





This visit builds on recent high-level exchanges. President Droupadi Murmu visited Slovakia in April 2025, while Slovak President Pellegrini travelled to India in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit.





These engagements have set the stage for deeper cooperation, and Modi’s visit is seen as a continuation of this momentum. The Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar personally welcomed Modi upon arrival, further emphasising the importance Bratislava attaches to the visit.





India views Slovakia as a valuable partner within the European Union. Strengthening ties with Bratislava is expected to enhance India’s broader engagement with the EU, particularly in trade and technology. Modi’s visit also carries symbolic weight, as Slovakia’s strategic location in Central Europe makes it an important partner for India’s outreach in the region.





The Slovakia trip follows Modi’s engagements in Nice, France, where he met President Emmanuel Macron and inaugurated the “Bharat Innovates” event, showcasing India’s innovation ecosystem.





After concluding his Slovakia visit, Modi will return to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian on 16–17 June, where discussions will centre on global economic growth, international cooperation, and artificial intelligence. He will then travel to Paris for further bilateral engagements and to participate in the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event.





The historic nature of this visit, coupled with its strategic agenda, underscores India’s growing diplomatic outreach in Europe. By engaging Slovakia at the highest level, Modi aims to open new pathways for cooperation that will benefit both nations and strengthen India’s position within the European framework.





ANI







