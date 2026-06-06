



Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong defence of India’s strategic autonomy, warning that any attempt to impose sanctions on New Delhi would backfire under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.





Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin emphasised that sovereign nations must retain the freedom to select their defence and economic partners without external interference.





He noted that India has consistently acted in line with its national interests and will continue to do so despite pressure from abroad over its ties with Russia.





Putin declared that India always acts as a sovereign country, and under Modi’s leadership, any threats of sanctions would “boomerang immediately.” He stressed that India’s choices in defence procurement are guided by operational requirements and value rather than political considerations.





He added that India is free to choose the products it considers most modern and applicable, regardless of external commentary, and has always acted in this manner.





Addressing speculation about possible sanctions from the United States should India acquire Russian defence systems such as the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter or the S-500 air defence platform, Putin reiterated that New Delhi has consistently pursued an independent foreign policy.





He underlined that Moscow’s defence cooperation with India is not subject to political fluctuations, insisting that Russia will always honour its commitments to partners, especially India. “We can’t be dictated, ‘Do not deliver that to India.’ Nobody can dictate us,” he said, making clear that Russia would continue to stand by agreements reached with New Delhi.





On the Su-57 program, Putin recalled that Russia had earlier proposed a joint development initiative with India, which did not materialise. He explained that Moscow subsequently pursued the project independently but remains ready to supply the aircraft to India.





He described the Su-57 as “probably the most modern one, the most up-to-date in the world as of now,” underscoring its advanced capabilities. His remarks highlighted Russia’s willingness to deepen defence cooperation with India, even in the face of external pressure.





Putin’s statements reflect Moscow’s broader strategic intent to reinforce its partnership with India, particularly in defence and technology sectors. They also underscore Russia’s recognition of India’s sovereign decision-making and its refusal to be swayed by external influences.





For India, the comments serve as a reaffirmation of its independent foreign policy, which has long prioritised national interests over external dictates.





The emphasis on autonomy and resilience signals New Delhi’s determination to continue charting its own course in global affairs, especially in defence procurement and strategic partnerships.





Agencies







