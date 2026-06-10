



President Vladimir Putin’s renewed Su‑57 offer to India is difficult for the Ministry of Defence to ignore because it promises unrestricted access to Russia’s most advanced stealth fighter technology, including source codes, radar systems, and joint production, at a time when the Indian Air Force faces a critical capability gap.





The proposal directly addresses India’s long‑standing concerns over technology transfer and sovereignty, making it strategically significant.





Russian President Vladimir Putin has revived Moscow’s proposal to India for joint development and supply of the Sukhoi Su‑57 fifth‑generation stealth fighter jet. Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on 4 June 2026, he declared that Russia is prepared to share its most advanced military technology without restrictions, describing the Su‑57 as the “best in the world” and emphasising that there would be “no issues, no limitations” in granting India full access.





Putin reminded the international press that Russia had earlier invited India to co‑develop the Su‑57 under the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program, a venture from which New Delhi withdrew in 2018.





🚨🇷🇺🇮🇳 Putin reveals that Russia offered Su-57 to India as a joint project



“We are ready to supply India with this aircraft, to keep developing it. We don’t have any issues or limitations. Same goes for air defence systems.” pic.twitter.com/tiZr13LJFE — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) June 4, 2026





India had invested nearly $300 million in preliminary designs but raised concerns over stealth performance, delays in engine development, and insufficient technology sharing. Putin noted that India had preferred Russia to proceed independently, leaving open the possibility of joining later.





The revised proposal marks a significant departure from standard defence export protocols. Russia is now offering India unrestricted access to the complete Su‑57 family, including the new twin‑seat Su‑57D command variant.





This means direct access to internal source codes, mission software architecture, radar configurations, weapons integration interfaces, and production technologies. Such openness would allow India to independently integrate domestic weapons, conduct upgrades, and participate in future development—capabilities normally withheld from foreign operators.





Putin contrasted Russia’s openness with Western defence suppliers, who traditionally restrict access to sensitive source codes and impose operational limitations. He praised India’s independent foreign policy, particularly its ability to withstand pressure from Washington, and suggested that Russia’s proposal aligns more closely with New Delhi’s strategic autonomy.





This is especially relevant as India remains cautious about the American F‑35 offer, which comes with operational restrictions and limited technology access.





The timing of the offer is critical. The Indian Air Force currently lacks a fifth‑generation stealth fighter even as regional rivals advance their capabilities. China continues to expand its fleet of J‑20 stealth fighters, while Pakistan has announced plans to acquire the Chinese J‑35AE. India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is progressing but is unlikely to enter service before the mid‑2030s, leaving a significant capability gap in the interim.





Russia’s state‑owned defence exporter, Rosoboronexport, has revised its terms to align with India’s “Make in India” initiative, offering joint production and extensive technology transfer. The introduction of the twin‑seat Su‑57 variant is particularly notable.





Unlike conventional trainer aircraft, the second cockpit is designed as a tactical command station, enabling the operator to control loyal wingman drones and manage advanced electronic warfare missions. This directly addresses India’s long‑standing preference for two‑crew fighters.





The Indian Air Force continues to grapple with a shrinking squadron strength, with authorised levels set at 42 squadrons but actual numbers closer to 31. The retirement of ageing MiG‑21s has exacerbated the shortfall, intensifying the urgency for a bridging solution. Russia’s proposal, therefore, arrives at a moment when India is actively evaluating options to restore its combat edge.





The Su‑57 itself represents Russia’s most advanced stealth fighter, capable of speeds approaching Mach 2, a combat range of 3,500 kilometres, and a service ceiling of 20,000 metres. Its radar cross‑section is estimated between 0.1 and 1 square metre, making it significantly less detectable than conventional fighters.





The aircraft features internal weapons bays, advanced sensors, and super‑cruise capability, enabling sustained supersonic flight without afterburners. The new twin‑seat variant further enhances its role in network‑centric warfare, positioning it as a platform for future manned‑unmanned teaming operations.





Putin’s declaration of “no issues, no limitations” underscores Russia’s willingness to recalibrate its defence partnership with India. If accepted, the deal would not only provide the Indian Air Force with a fifth‑generation fighter but also grant New Delhi unprecedented ownership and sovereignty over critical aerospace technologies.





This could reshape India’s airpower trajectory and reinforce its strategic autonomy at a time of intensifying regional competition.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







