



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at Seychelles International Airport, beginning his three-day official visit to the island nation. His arrival in Victoria was marked by a ceremonial welcome, reflecting the significance of the trip and setting the tone for a series of high-level engagements and cultural interactions.





The Prime Minister departed India earlier on Saturday with the principal objective of attending the Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations of Seychelles. In a message posted on X prior to his departure, he underscored the importance of the occasion, noting that this year’s visit carries added meaning as it coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of Seychelles’ independence.





He described Seychelles as a valued maritime neighbour and highlighted its central role in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, which seeks to advance mutual security and growth across the Indian Ocean Region. He also reiterated India’s commitment to championing the cause of the Global South, with Seychelles seen as a crucial partner in this endeavour.





A central element of the itinerary is a high-level dialogue with President Patrick Herminie. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the two leaders will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including maritime security, developmental partnership, capacity building, and defence collaboration.





They are also expected to exchange views on pressing regional and international issues of shared concern.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised his personal rapport with President Herminie, referring to him as a friend in a social media post. This personal connection is expected to lend warmth and depth to the official discussions, reinforcing the trust and understanding between the two nations.





Beyond the leadership talks, the Prime Minister will address the National Assembly of Seychelles. His speech is anticipated to highlight the enduring historical, cultural, and economic bonds between India and Seychelles. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora, whose presence in the archipelago has long been a bridge of friendship between the two countries.





In another message on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his honour at being invited to speak before the National Assembly and his eagerness to interact with the Indian community in Seychelles. These engagements are expected to further strengthen people-to-people ties and showcase India’s longstanding cultural connections with the island nation.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the Indian Ocean region occupies a pivotal place in bilateral relations. India and Seychelles, both vibrant democracies, share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and financial linkages. This visit is projected to consolidate the robust alliance and open new avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors.





This marks Prime Minister Modi’s first official visit to Seychelles since 2015, underscoring the renewed momentum in bilateral ties. The trip is expected to reaffirm India’s enduring friendship with Seychelles while advancing strategic collaboration in the wider Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







