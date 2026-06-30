



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States in December to attend the G20 Summit.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, Gor emphasised that Washington would be delighted to welcome Modi once again.





The envoy expressed confidence that the interim India-US trade agreement would be concluded sooner rather than later. He noted that President Donald Trump remains deeply engaged with the bilateral relationship and highlighted the importance of institutionalising regular ministerial-level meetings of the Quad.





Gor recalled that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi during his recent visit to India. He reiterated that Modi’s presence at the G20 in December was already confirmed. The summit will be held in Miami, Florida, on 14–15 December 2026, marking the first time since 2009 that the United States will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit.





The Ambassador also detailed his recent interaction with President Trump. He explained that their conversation was partly personal, reflecting their decade-long association, but also focused on his official visits to India and the strengthening of commercial ties. Gor stressed that businesses from both nations are increasingly engaging across borders, creating a mutually beneficial dynamic.





On the interim trade pact, Gor acknowledged the complexity of the negotiations, which involve thousands of individual lines requiring thorough legal examination.





He underlined that Ambassador Jamieson Greer enjoys the full confidence of President Trump and is leading the process towards finalisation. Gor described the progress achieved so far as a positive indicator of the strength of the bilateral relationship.





When asked about the possibility of a state visit to India by President Trump, Gor indicated that such a trip is expected next year, rather than during the midterm period. He added that Washington would welcome the opportunity to make it happen sooner rather than later.





Earlier, on 23 May, Gor had revealed that Secretary Rubio had formally conveyed President Trump’s invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House. Rubio’s official trip to India from 23 to 26 May underscored the growing momentum in bilateral diplomacy.





The upcoming G20 Summit in Miami is expected to be a landmark event, not only because it will be the first hosted by the United States in nearly two decades, but also because it will provide a platform for Modi and Trump to further consolidate the strategic and economic partnership between their nations.





The summit will bring together leaders of the world’s largest economies to deliberate on global challenges, with India and the US poised to play a central role in shaping outcomes.





ANI







