



Two days after the killing of thirty demonstrators in Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, another tragedy unfolded in Rawalakot as security forces opened fire on thousands of unarmed protesters gathered at the Eidgah Ground.





At least sixteen people were killed and thirty‑seven wounded when Pakistani troops used AK‑47 rifles against the crowd. The demonstration had begun peacefully, with ordinary citizens demanding affordable flour, rice, electricity and basic rights, but quickly descended into violence as the army unleashed gunfire.





Between sixty and seventy thousand people had assembled to raise slogans against Pakistan’s continued occupation and policies in the region. The protesters were also demanding justice for those killed and injured in the earlier clashes on Tuesday, which had left thirty dead and two hundred wounded.





The slogan “Ye jo dehshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai” – meaning “This terrorism is being carried out by those in uniform” – echoed across the gathering and has now become a rallying cry throughout the region.





In Khai Gala village, residents shut down markets and marched against the violence, adding to the atmosphere of defiance. The aftermath of the protest was grim, with blood‑stained roads, fields soaked in blood and grieving families searching desperately for loved ones.





Political activist Sardar Aman Khan, a leader of the movement, vowed to continue the struggle despite the loss of lives. He accused Pakistan of labelling anyone who fights for rights as a “terrorist”.





The rally was addressed by local political leaders and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee, who condemned the authorities’ handling of the protests and demanded an independent investigation into the deaths and injuries.





Speakers urged the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the situation and press for justice for the affected families. Amnesty International strongly criticised Pakistan’s sweeping crackdown, accusing the authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent and violating fundamental human rights ahead of the upcoming regional elections.





The violence in Rawalakot reflects a deepening crisis in Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, where economic grievances, political disenfranchisement and anger over the branding of civil society groups as terrorists have converged into widespread unrest.





The scale of the protests, with tens of thousands of people mobilised, underscores the depth of frustration among the population.





Calls for accountability and international intervention are growing louder, as families mourn their dead and communities brace for further confrontation in the weeks leading up to the elections.





ANI







