



Stage-1 of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram‑1 rocket has now been fully assembled at Sriharikota, marking a decisive step towards India’s first private orbital launch. The team has entered the final stretch of launch operations, with integration of remaining stages and subsystems underway. This milestone confirms that the maiden flight is imminent and places India’s private space sector on the cusp of history.





The completion of Stage-1 assembly at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre represents a critical achievement in the construction of Vikram‑1. This stage houses the primary solid‑fuel propulsion system, designed to deliver the initial thrust required to lift the rocket off the pad and through the dense layers of the atmosphere. Its successful integration ensures that the foundation of the vehicle is structurally sound and ready for subsequent stacking of upper stages.





Skyroot Aerospace has already integrated Stage-2, known as Kalam‑250, which includes advanced control systems such as the flex nozzle, actuators, and inter-stage structures. With Stage-1 now complete, the company is progressing towards the final assembly of Stages-3 and 4, which will provide precision manoeuvring and orbital insertion capability. Once all four stages are combined, Vikram‑1 will stand 24 metres tall, built entirely from carbon composite materials that are lighter yet stronger than steel.





The rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 350 kilograms into low Earth orbit. Its modular design, clean stage separation, and indigenous navigation system make it a versatile launch vehicle for small satellites. Computer‑controlled robotic mechanisms will continuously adjust nozzle direction during flight, ensuring accurate trajectory despite atmospheric and gravitational forces. A special rubber thermal shield has been fitted to protect the structure from the intense heat generated by solid fuel combustion.





This achievement is not only technical but symbolic. It marks the first time a privately built Indian orbital rocket has reached full launch‑site integration. The transition from laboratory development to on‑ground assembly at Sriharikota signals the maturity of India’s private aerospace ecosystem. It also underscores the government’s decision to open the space sector to private players, which has catalysed rapid growth in start-ups like Skyroot.





The broader implications are significant. When Vikram‑1 flies, India will join a select group of nations with private orbital launch capability. This reduces reliance on foreign providers, strengthens India’s position in the global space race, and opens new opportunities for commercial satellite deployment. Skyroot’s progress is expected to encourage further investment, with the company already valued at over $1 billion and backed by major global funds.





The successful assembly of Stage-1 also highlights the efficiency of Skyroot’s engineering teams, who have steadily advanced through rigorous testing campaigns. Earlier milestones included engine qualification, subsystem validation, and the demonstration flight of Vikram‑S in 2022. Each step has built confidence in the company’s ability to deliver reliable launch services.





With final integration now underway, anticipation is building for the maiden flight scheduled in the coming months. The launch will not only be a technological breakthrough but also a defining moment for India’s private space industry, showcasing indigenous innovation and resilience on the global stage.





Agencies







