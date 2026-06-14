



India’s first privately built orbital rocket, Vikram-1, has achieved a major milestone with the full integration of its Stage-2, Kalam-250, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





This marks the first complete integration of a major stage and signals that final assembly of the remaining components is steadily progressing toward launch later this year.





The newly integrated Kalam-250 motor is named after Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and represents the heart of Vikram-1’s second stage. It is a solid-fuel motor capable of burning for approximately 85 seconds, delivering up to 235–250 kN of thrust in vacuum conditions.





Engineers have successfully mounted the flex nozzle, actuators, and both lower and upper inter-stages (1_2L and 1_2U), completing the first full integration inside the assembly bay at Sriharikota. This achievement demonstrates that Skyroot Aerospace’s engineering team has transitioned from individual subsystem testing to full-scale rocket assembly.





Vikram-1 is a four-stage orbital launch vehicle standing about 24 metres tall, built entirely in India using advanced carbon composite materials. These composites are lighter yet stronger than steel, enabling improved efficiency.





The rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 350–480 kilograms into low Earth orbit, depending on mission configuration. To withstand the intense heat generated by solid fuel combustion, a specialised rubber-based thermal shield has been fitted around the body.





The vehicle also incorporates a computer-controlled navigation system, with robotic actuators adjusting the nozzle direction mid-flight to maintain trajectory against atmospheric and gravitational forces.





The integration of Kalam-250 is particularly significant because stage separation and nozzle control are among the most critical aspects of orbital launch reliability. The clean separation of spent stages ensures that the rocket maintains stability and efficiency throughout ascent.





With Stage 2 now complete, Skyroot’s engineers are moving forward with the integration of the remaining stages, including the first stage solid motor and the upper cryogenic stage, which will complete the vehicle’s orbital capability.





This progress comes at a time when India’s private space sector is rapidly expanding. Skyroot Aerospace, founded in 2018, has already demonstrated suborbital capability with the Vikram-S mission in 2022.





The forthcoming Vikram-1 launch will mark India’s first privately developed orbital-class mission, placing the country among a select group of nations with private companies capable of delivering satellites into orbit. The mission is expected to carry small commercial satellites, validating the rocket’s performance before scaling up to regular commercial operations.





The successful integration of Kalam-250 also highlights the growing maturity of India’s private aerospace ecosystem. With government reforms opening the sector to private players, companies like Skyroot are now at the forefront of building indigenous launch vehicles.





The maiden flight of Vikram-1 will not only be a technological milestone but also a symbolic leap for India’s ambition to establish a $45 billion space economy driven by private innovation.





Agencies







