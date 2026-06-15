



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, describing the achievement as nothing short of a “political miracle.”





His remarks came during the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding and joint press statements in Bratislava, where he praised Modi’s enduring popularity and leadership, noting the significance of his continued tenure in office.





Fico stated, “Mr Prime Minister, I congratulate you on being the longest serving PM in India. This is like a political miracle.”





On 10 June, Prime Minister Modi officially became India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office. This milestone surpassed the record set by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 consecutive days following the country’s first general election.





The achievement has been widely recognised as a landmark in India’s political history, with tributes pouring in from Union Ministers, political leaders, global dignitaries, and prominent personalities across diverse fields.





Robert Fico also highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, digital transformation, and advances in artificial intelligence, noting that the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors. He emphasised that Slovakia and India share several common interests and expressed admiration for India’s achievements across multiple domains. “Slovak Republic and India are countries which are connected by a number of common topics. I would like to congratulate India for the fantastic results which you are achieving,” he said.





Calling it an honour to host Prime Minister Modi, Fico underscored India’s growing global stature. He remarked that it was a privilege to welcome the leader of the world’s most populous nation, which is also the fifth largest economy and has ambitions to become the third largest.





His comments reflected Slovakia’s recognition of India’s expanding influence on the global stage.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart in Bratislava, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.





The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George, and Additional Secretary Puja Kapur. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, innovation, manufacturing, and strategic sectors.





Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Bratislava, including a Guard of Honour, as he began the second leg of his European tour.





He also met Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements, where the two leaders visited an art exhibition ahead of their formal discussions. The ceremonial and cultural elements of the visit underscored the importance both nations attached to the occasion.





The visit represents a significant step in India’s outreach to Central Europe, with Slovakia emerging as a potential partner in areas such as automobile manufacturing, railway development, and advanced technology cooperation. Modi’s presence in Bratislava not only marked a historic first but also signalled India’s intent to deepen ties with smaller yet strategically important European nations.





ANI







