



The Swiss Foreign Ministry has confirmed that diplomats from several countries are continuing their efforts to sustain dialogue between Washington and Tehran.





While the ministry declined to reveal the identities of those involved, it stated that Switzerland has offered the Burgenstock resort above Lake Lucerne as a discreet and reliable venue to advance the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.





US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is travelling to Switzerland as preparations intensify for a new round of negotiations following the announcement of the MoU aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.





Reports indicate that the first round of talks on a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to take place at this location. Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated discussions.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also planning to travel to Switzerland to participate in the talks, though sources caution that his plans may change depending on developments on the ground.





Regional mediators have highlighted that the situation in Lebanon remains a decisive factor in Tehran’s approach to the negotiations. Araghchi reportedly told foreign counterparts that the ceasefire in Lebanon is critical and could determine the future of US-Iran talks.





Iranian officials have emphasised their desire to see the ceasefire firmly established before committing to travel to Switzerland. Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Switzerland on Friday, underscoring Qatar’s role as a principal mediator between Washington and Tehran.





The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed due to ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. A ceasefire was eventually reached following fresh strikes earlier that day, with mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar. Diplomatic sources also noted that Iran played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.





Meanwhile, Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israeli actions in Lebanon as a breach of promise. This move adds further complexity to the negotiations, as the strategic waterway remains a critical point of contention in the broader conflict.





ANI







