



Unidentified extremists destroyed a government girls’ primary school in South Waziristan’s Birmal tehsil late on 24 June 2026, marking the third such attack in the area this year and underscoring Pakistan’s deepening terror crisis and collapse of security around female education.





The explosion occurred in the Sara Ghowara area of Birmal tehsil, where attackers used explosives to completely demolish the school building. District Police Officer Muhammad Tahir Shah confirmed the incident and stated that an initial report has been lodged, with a routine probe underway.





No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, reflecting the growing impunity of extremist elements in the region.





Local residents and police sources reported that this was the third school attack in Birmal tehsil in 2026, following similar strikes in February and March. The escalation highlights a disturbing trend: 11 attacks on educational institutions have already been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year, compared to just one during the same period in 2025.





According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, these attacks have caused 13 deaths in 2026, signalling a sharp rise in violence against schools.





Community leaders emphasised that such repeated assaults reveal a deep-rooted hostility toward modern education, particularly targeting young girls who already face immense structural and societal barriers in accessing schooling. The destruction of safe spaces for children is eroding hopes for the future of female education in Pakistan’s conflict-ridden tribal belt.





The collapse of administrative control is not confined to South Waziristan. In December 2025, a government-run girls’ school in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, was flattened by explosives. Similarly, in October 2025, another girls’ primary school was destroyed in Lakki Marwat district.





These incidents demonstrate a broader pattern of extremist violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militants continue to sabotage educational infrastructure with little resistance from law enforcement.





Since 2006, at least 557 attacks on educational institutions in Pakistan’s conflict zones have killed 321 people and injured 208, according to the Institute for Conflict Management. The figures suggest that the actual toll may be higher due to restricted media access and limited government reporting.





The South Waziristan blast is therefore not an isolated event but part of a grim trajectory of unchecked militancy. The repeated targeting of schools reflects both the ideological opposition of extremist groups to female education and the inability of the Pakistani state to secure its most vulnerable citizens.





The charred ruins of the Sara Ghowara school now stand as a stark symbol of the mounting risks to children’s futures in Pakistan’s tribal districts. The attack has further deepened the sense of fear and despair among local communities, who see their children’s right to education systematically destroyed by radical violence.





ANI







