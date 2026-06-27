



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has declared that transit through the Strait of Hormuz will only be permitted via routes approved by Tehran.





This announcement came despite the establishment of a communication line with the United States Central Command in the strait, which was intended to prevent incidents that could escalate into military confrontation and to support the implementation of provisions under the 14‑point memorandum of understanding between the two countries.





Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the IRGC Navy has warned vessels seeking passage that they must adhere strictly to routes announced by Iran. The broadcaster quoted the IRGC Navy as saying that the only law governing the region remains that of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its Revolutionary Guards Navy.





The report also claimed that three foreign oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz illegally by using the Southern Corridor were intercepted and diverted towards the Persian Gulf. This action underscores Iran’s determination to enforce its maritime authority in the strategic waterway.





Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi reinforced this position in a statement on X. He said that safe passage through the strait could not be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran. He emphasised that ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes, or decisions made outside Iran’s considerations as the coastal state would not ensure security.





He added that any credible framework for navigation must be based on coordination with Iran and the provisions outlined in paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. He warned that otherwise the designated parallel route would be suspended.





Earlier in the day, Iranian state media Press TV reported that Iran and the United States had established a communication line in the Strait of Hormuz. This was designed to prevent incidents that might lead to military confrontation and to implement the provisions of the memorandum. The arrangement followed the initial round of technical talks in Switzerland, where both sides agreed to form a High‑Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within sixty days.





The joint statement issued by Qatar and Pakistan after the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock confirmed that the parties had agreed to establish a direct communication line during the sixty‑day negotiation period. The statement explained that the line was intended to avoid incidents and miscommunication, ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.





This development highlights the dual approach being taken by Iran. On one hand, it has agreed to cooperate with the United States through a deconfliction channel to reduce risks of military escalation. On the other, it has asserted its sovereign authority by insisting that all maritime traffic must comply with routes designated by Tehran.





The interception of foreign oil tankers demonstrates Iran’s willingness to enforce these rules in practice, while its diplomatic messaging underscores that any navigation framework must be centred on Iranian coordination.





The situation reflects the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant proportion of global oil shipments pass. Iran’s insistence on controlling transit routes is likely to remain a point of contention, even as communication channels are opened to manage tensions. The coming weeks of negotiation will determine whether the balance between cooperation and assertion can be sustained without further confrontation.





ANI







