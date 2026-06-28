



US President Donald Trump announced that American forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, along with coastal radar sites, in what he described as tit‑for‑tat action against repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.





He warned that if Iran continued its defiance, the United States might be compelled to complete the military campaign to the point where the Islamic Republic would cease to exist.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that United States aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites for violating the ceasefire agreement once again. He added that there may come a point when America would no longer be able to remain reasonable and would be forced to militarily finish the job it had already started successfully. He declared that if such a situation arose, Iran would no longer exist.





Earlier reports from Fars News Agency indicated that residents in the Taharouyeh region of Sirik heard several explosions along the beaches and coastal areas. Elderly residents in Qeshm also reported hearing blasts in the vicinity. The exact source and location of these explosions remain unclear.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the unrest in Iran, noting that protests were spreading and expressing his belief that the regime would eventually collapse. He quoted a religious verse, asserting that falsehood is bound to perish.





US Central Command confirmed that its forces carried out additional strikes against multiple Iranian targets on Saturday. The statement explained that after the previous day’s US strikes in response to Iran’s attack on the vessel M/V Ever Lovely, Tehran was given an opportunity to respect the ceasefire agreement. Instead, Iranian forces launched a one‑way attack drone that struck the Panama‑flagged tanker M/T Kiku at 4:30 a.m. local time while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two million barrels of crude oil.





CENTCOM clarified that the latest strikes were a direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. US military aircraft targeted Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.





The statement emphasised that commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue and that US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.





The escalation underscores the fragility of the ceasefire agreement and the growing risks to global energy security. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for international oil shipments, and repeated attacks on tankers threaten to destabilise global markets. The United States has signalled its determination to maintain freedom of navigation in the region, while Iran appears intent on challenging American resolve through asymmetric tactics.





ANI







