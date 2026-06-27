



US President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to India after the Telangana government renamed the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue,” marking the first time an American President has been honoured in this way.





The renaming was unveiled during the Freedom 250 celebrations commemorating America’s 250th Independence anniversary, highlighting Hyderabad’s growing role in the India-US strategic partnership.





President Trump thanked India in a post on Truth Social, writing, “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you!” He also shared images of the commemorative plaque unveiled by US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.





The ceremonial unveiling took place on Tuesday at a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence. The event, titled “Freedom 250,” brought together senior diplomats, government officials, and leaders from the business, aerospace, defence, and technology sectors.





Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also participated in the celebrations.





The Telangana government described the renaming as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad’s increasing importance in bilateral relations. The road, previously known as US Consulate Road, is located in the Financial District at Nanakramguda, close to the offices of major American technology companies including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Its new designation underscores Hyderabad’s role as a hub for India-US engagement.





Ambassador Sergio Gor praised Hyderabad’s growing importance in the bilateral relationship, noting that “nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum.”





He emphasised that the interim trade agreement and Mission India initiative are on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, demonstrating that “America First does not mean America alone.”





Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the deep cultural bond between Telangana and the United States, stressing that the partnership is rapidly expanding. He said Telangana is committed to further strengthening ties with the US, positioning Hyderabad as one of India’s most important gateways for bilateral cooperation.





Consul General Laura Williams, presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, underscored the region’s pivotal role in advancing cooperation in aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, and biopharma across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.





She noted that Hyderabad’s innovation ecosystem is shaping the global future and that the consulate is committed to ensuring the free flow of talent and ideas to fuel this growth.





The renaming of the road has also sparked political debate within India. While the Congress-led Telangana government described the move as a tribute to the United States, opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticised the decision, calling it inappropriate and demanding its withdrawal. Despite this, the gesture has been welcomed by the US administration as a symbol of trust and respect in the bilateral relationship.





The designation of Donald Trump Avenue thus stands as both a diplomatic gesture and a reflection of Hyderabad’s rising global profile, reinforcing the city’s role in shaping the future of India-US cooperation across strategic, economic, and technological domains.





ANI







