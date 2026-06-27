



US and Iran are preparing for the next round of negotiations in Switzerland, with Al Arabiya reporting that the talks will take place on 28 and 29 June at the Burgenstock resort. These discussions are described as technical talks at the expert level, following the signing of the memorandum of understanding earlier this month.





The development coincides with confirmation from US Vice President JD Vance that Washington and Tehran have agreed to establish a direct deconfliction channel. This arrangement will involve military representatives from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the US Army’s Central Command being stationed in Doha, Qatar. The purpose is to reduce the risk of further conflict by enabling direct communication between the two sides.





In an interview with the British news site UnHerd, Vance explained that Iranian and US officials would meet in Doha to resolve disputes. He described the discussions with Iranian officials, noting that both sides agreed to send representatives to “hang out in Doha” and settle disagreements through dialogue. Vance also highlighted that the United Arab Emirates has begun unprecedented conversations with Iran and the IRGC, focusing on potential economic incentives.





Meanwhile, the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirmed their strategic partnership during a ministerial meeting in Manama, Bahrain. The meeting was co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with participation from GCC foreign ministers and Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi. The joint statement underscored commitments to regional security, diplomacy with Iran, stability in Syria and Lebanon, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.





Secretary Rubio reiterated the enduring US commitment to GCC security, while the ministers emphasised the importance of unity and momentum in negotiations with Iran. They welcomed the 17 June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran and acknowledged the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar.





The statement stressed the shared objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and highlighted the need to address Iran’s ballistic missiles, drones, and support for regional proxies.





The joint communiqué also made clear that any trade and investment with Iran would remain conditional and reversible. Such engagement depends on Tehran’s compliance with the memorandum of understanding, cessation of destabilising activities, and the creation of conditions conducive to economic cooperation.





The upcoming talks in Burgenstock are therefore set against a backdrop of cautious optimism, with both direct military communication channels and regional diplomatic frameworks being established to reduce tensions and move towards a more permanent resolution of hostilities.





ANI







