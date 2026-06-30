



United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has declared that the long-awaited India–US bilateral trade agreement is now in its final stage, with negotiators working on the last “1 or 2 per cent” of the legal text.





Speaking at the IX US–India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, he dismissed speculation of diplomatic friction and confirmed that President Donald Trump remains fully committed to a “win–win” alignment with New Delhi.





The trade pact has been under active negotiation for around 18 months. Progress was briefly slowed by a Supreme Court intervention that disrupted the initial timeline, but high-level diplomatic engagement has restored momentum.





Ambassador Gor explained that US Trade Representative Jamieson Lee Greer’s recent two-day visit to New Delhi was crucial in salvaging the process and pushing the deal towards completion.





Gor emphasised that most of the agreement is already finalised, with only a handful of items outstanding from both sides. He noted that while some observers question the pace, the comparison with the European Union’s trade deal with India, which took two decades to conclude, demonstrates that the current process is moving at remarkable speed.





The Ambassador highlighted the extraordinary economic achievements of the US Mission in India. He revealed that the embassy facilitated $20.5 billion in new investments flowing back into the United States this year alone, far surpassing the performance of American embassies in Europe.





He contrasted New Delhi’s success with European posts that typically announce figures in the hundreds of millions, underscoring the scale of India’s contribution.





Gor shared details of a private two-hour meeting with President Trump held in Washington just before the weekend. He confirmed that the President remains deeply invested in the strategic alliance and continues to speak fondly of his last visit to India, which he described as one of the most remarkable of his presidency. Gor expressed optimism that Trump may return to India in the future.





Looking ahead, Gor outlined a framework built on “unlimited potential” across technology corridors, defence integration, and artificial intelligence. He stressed that new opportunities for cooperation arise almost daily, and that the partnership is defined by a shared commitment to mutual benefit.





To counter scepticism, Gor presented hard data on trade, defence, and people-to-people ties. He noted that India exports more goods and services to the United States than to any other country, and that the US conducts more joint military exercises with India than with any other partner worldwide. He argued that these facts demonstrate the strength of the relationship despite online commentary suggesting otherwise.





The immediate priority for both governments is to finalise the remaining legal language and secure the ambitious $500 billion bilateral trade target originally championed by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gor concluded by affirming that the relationship is firmly on strong footing, with trade, defence, and investment ties all advancing at unprecedented levels.





ANI







