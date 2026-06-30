



United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has declared that American corporate confidence in New Delhi has reached unprecedented levels, describing India as a trusted and predictable strategic partner.





Speaking at the IX US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit 2026, Gor addressed investor concerns about intellectual property protection and regulatory stability, assuring that the United States government holds absolute confidence in India’s reliability.





Introduced by Al Mason, honorary senior advisor of USISPF, Gor delivered a keynote address in which he directly tackled anxieties frequently raised by American companies. He explained that firms often question whether their intellectual property will be safeguarded, whether tax systems are secure, or whether sudden regulatory changes might disrupt operations.





Gor emphasised that his role has been to dismantle these bureaucratic fears and to reassure investors that the United States trusts India and is committed to identifying new opportunities for collaboration.





The envoy revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who visited India in May, was so deeply impressed by his experience that he is already planning a second visit before the end of the year. Gor highlighted Rubio’s itinerary, which combined strategic commitments with cultural immersion, including visits to Kolkata, Jaipur, Agra, and Delhi. He noted that Rubio’s wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, accompanied him, underscoring the personal dimension of the trip.





Gor also pointed to the embassy’s efforts to accelerate high-level exchanges between Washington and New Delhi, citing recent delegations led by the US Secretaries of Commerce and the Army. He stressed that these visits are designed to strengthen institutional ties and expand cooperation across multiple sectors.





Sharing an anecdote from the recent G7 Summit in France, Gor described how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump, and Secretary Rubio interacted in a relaxed and familiar manner. Modi reportedly asked Rubio about his impressions of Jaipur, to which Rubio responded with admiration for the city’s history, colours, and beauty, promising to return to India before the year’s end.





Looking ahead, Gor emphasised that the US-India relationship is insulated from short-term political cycles due to deeply embedded mutual interests. He argued that the partnership is built on structural foundations that will sustain it for decades.





He highlighted sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, and aviation as areas with immense potential for collaboration, stressing that the two nations share common ground across a wide spectrum of industries.





The ambassador concluded by reaffirming his commitment to building upon these opportunities and setting the stage for the next few decades of cooperation. His remarks underscored the strategic depth of the US-India partnership and the confidence with which Washington views New Delhi as a long-term ally.





ANI







