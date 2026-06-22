



The peace talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland entered their second day on Monday, following a tense opening session overshadowed by renewed threats and strategic manoeuvres.





Tehran announced that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a move that immediately heightened tensions and drew sharp warnings from Washington. President Donald Trump repeated his threats to resume military attacks on Iran, underscoring the fragile nature of the negotiations.





Vice President JD Vance led the American delegation in discussions with Iranian officials on Sunday at the Qatari-owned Buergenstock resort in the Swiss mountains. The talks were convened under the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed last week, which sought to extend the tenuous ceasefire first agreed in April for at least another sixty days.





The venue was chosen for its discreet setting, reflecting the delicate balance of diplomacy and confrontation that defines the current phase of US-Iran relations.





Just before the talks formally began, Fox News reported that President Trump had issued a stark warning to Iranian officials, telling them “you won’t have a country” if they attempted to close the Strait of Hormuz again.





He also reiterated an earlier threat that the United States could seize control of the waterway and potentially impose its own toll system. These remarks, widely circulated in the media, cast a shadow over the negotiations and prompted immediate reactions from Tehran.





Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an informed source, reported that the Iranian delegation refused to return to the negotiation room after Trump’s threats became public.





Despite this refusal, communication channels remained open through mediators, who relayed messages between the two sides. This indirect dialogue highlighted the role of regional actors in keeping the process alive despite the mounting hostility.





According to Tasnim’s source, the Iranian delegation insisted that any substantive negotiations on nuclear matters could only begin once other provisions of the memorandum of understanding were delivered.





These included the release of frozen Iranian assets and the granting of US waivers to authorise Iranian oil exports. Tehran’s position reflects its demand for tangible concessions before engaging in discussions on its nuclear programme, a stance that has long complicated efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.





The closure of the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint. As one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, its disruption threatens global energy supplies and raises the risk of escalation.





Trump’s threats to take control of the strait and impose tolls signal Washington’s determination to prevent Iran from using the waterway as leverage, but also risk deepening the confrontation.





The second day of talks thus began under a cloud of uncertainty, with both sides entrenched in their positions and external pressures mounting. The outcome of these negotiations will depend not only on the willingness of Washington and Tehran to compromise but also on the ability of mediators to bridge the widening gap between threats and diplomacy.





Agencies







