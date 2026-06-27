



The United States has announced sanctions on eight individuals and entities accused of sustaining Sudan’s brutal civil war. The measures include designations against an Indian national, Alok Choudhari, and his Raipur‑based company, SBL Energy Limited, which the US Treasury alleges supplied explosives to Sudanese networks.





According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control, SBL Energy provided over 200 shipments of explosives and related materiel since 2024 to Target Multia Activities Company Ltd (TMAC), a Sudanese firm controlled by the Defence Industries System through Giad Industrial Group. Both TMAC and Giad had already been sanctioned previously.





The Treasury stated that the explosives supplied by SBL Energy were later used in bombs deployed by the Sudanese Armed Forces. Choudhari was sanctioned in his capacity as chief executive officer, while SBL Energy itself was designated under Executive Order 14098 for providing material support to TMAC.





Other entities named in the sanctions package include Sudan‑based Target Multi Activities Company Ltd and Ports Engineering Company Ltd.





Sudanese national Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani was also designated, alongside three individuals from Panama and Colombia accused of facilitating recruitment networks that deployed former Colombian military personnel to fight for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.





The US Treasury emphasised that these networks have enabled both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to intensify the conflict, worsening what Washington described as one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared that the Trump administration remained committed to advancing peace in Sudan. He warned that profiteering from the conflict undermines prospects for a humanitarian truce desperately needed by the Sudanese people.





The United States has called on both the SAF and RSF to accept an immediate, unconditional three‑month humanitarian truce. It also urged external actors to cease all financial and military support to the warring parties.





Under the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities within the United States or under the control of US persons are blocked. US persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.





These measures form part of Washington’s broader campaign to cut off external support for Sudan’s conflict networks, targeting both procurement of weapons and recruitment of foreign fighters. The sanctions highlight the international dimension of the war, with actors from India, Panama, and Colombia implicated in sustaining the violence.





ANI







