



US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has arrived in New Delhi to advance discussions on the interim trade agreement between India and the United States. His visit marks a significant step in the broader negotiations towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement that has been under discussion since early 2025.





The Office of the US Trade Representative confirmed that Greer will meet with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, along with other senior officials. The talks will focus on the interim agreement that was first outlined in the joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February this year.





The timing of Greer’s visit is notable, coming shortly after the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France last week.





During that meeting, President Trump remarked that India and the United States were very close to finalising the trade deal. He also praised Modi as a tough negotiator and emphasised the strong personal rapport he shares with the Indian leader.





The discussions in New Delhi build upon negotiator-level talks held from 2–4 June, which laid the groundwork for this week’s high-level engagement. These earlier meetings were aimed at ironing out technical details and aligning positions on key trade issues, ensuring that the framework for the interim agreement could be finalised during Greer’s visit.





The interim agreement is seen as a bridge towards the larger Bilateral Trade Agreement, which both sides have been working on since February 2025. The framework is expected to address tariff concerns, market access, and broader trade facilitation measures, while also providing clarity on issues such as Section 301 investigations initiated by the United States.





Beyond trade, the visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States. Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across defence, technology, energy, and commerce.





The interim agreement is therefore not only a commercial milestone but also a strategic signal of deeper alignment between the two democracies.





Greer’s engagements in New Delhi are expected to give final shape to the interim deal, paving the way for its announcement in the near future. The outcome of these talks will be closely watched as it sets the tone for the next phase of negotiations on the comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement.





PTI







