



US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have departed for Switzerland to lead technical-level talks with Iran, marking the next phase of the 14‑point memorandum of understanding signed to end hostilities in West Asia.





The discussions near Lucerne are expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear programme and the Lebanon ceasefire, with both sides signalling readiness despite recent delays.





US Vice President JD Vance left Washington on Saturday accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance for Switzerland, where he will participate in technical‑level negotiations with Iran.





The talks follow the signing of a 14‑point memorandum of understanding between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching broader negotiations on sanctions relief and nuclear issues.





Before his departure, Vance told reporters that the Iranian delegation had already arrived in Switzerland and that discussions could continue for a couple of days. He noted that he himself could only remain for a day or two, but stressed that progress on the nuclear issue and the Lebanon ceasefire were the two main priorities. He acknowledged that Iran would also raise its own concerns during the talks.





Vance addressed the situation in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have heightened tensions. He insisted that conditions were improving and slowing down, crediting his team, including Marco Rubio, for actively managing developments.





He emphasised that the broader objective was to prevent escalation and ensure regional stability, describing the challenge as a “chicken‑and‑egg problem” where both sides must stop shooting long enough for a ceasefire to take hold.





The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Zurich for the first round of technical talks. Iranian state media reported that the team has been named “Minab 168” in honour of victims of the Minab school incident, a symbolic gesture reflecting Tehran’s diplomatic messaging.





The delegation left Tehran shortly after Iranian armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, which Iran considers an integral part of the MoU.





US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, with the first round of nuclear‑related talks expected to begin on Sunday. The negotiations are seen as critical to advancing the MoU’s provisions, particularly given the fragile state of the ceasefire and the risk of renewed hostilities.





Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also arrived in Switzerland on Friday. Qatar is regarded as one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran, and its involvement underscores the multilateral nature of the diplomatic effort.





The talks come after several days of uncertainty, with Vance previously postponing his trip due to logistical complications and Iran signalling reluctance to proceed without evidence of US compliance with the agreement.





Israeli air strikes in Lebanon have further complicated the process, with Tehran warning that failure to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty could render the deal void. Nonetheless, the arrival of both delegations in Switzerland marks a significant step forward in implementing the MoU.





The coming days will test whether the fragile ceasefire can hold and whether progress can be achieved on the nuclear issue. The negotiations in Lucerne are expected to set the tone for the broader 60‑day process outlined in the MoU, with regional stability hinging on the outcome.





ANI







