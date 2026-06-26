



US President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to project unity in its handling of the Iran war, yet recent remarks by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have revealed clear differences, particularly regarding Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, Reuters reported.





Vice President Vance, speaking at the White House last week, strongly criticised Israeli bombings of civilian infrastructure in Beirut. He argued that such strikes, aimed at weakening Hezbollah, were undermining U.S.-led peace efforts and jeopardising the fragile progress made in negotiations with Iran.





His comments were directed at Israeli critics of the preliminary U.S.-Iran deal, which has been positioned as a step towards ending hostilities and stabilising the region.





Secretary of State Rubio, meanwhile, adopted a markedly different tone during his tour of the Gulf. He defended Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon, repeatedly describing its actions as a legitimate response to Hezbollah attacks. When pressed on Vance’s criticism, Rubio avoided direct confrontation, instead recounting a recent assault by Hezbollah on an Israeli checkpoint, which he said justified Israel’s retaliatory measures.





This divergence highlights the challenge facing the Trump White House, which has emphasised unity in foreign policy but is increasingly confronted with differing worldviews among its senior leadership. The contrast between Vance and Rubio underscores the divisions within the Republican Party over how to balance support for Israel with broader diplomatic efforts in West Asia.





The clash also carries political implications beyond immediate policy. Both Vance and Rubio are seen as potential contenders for the 2028 presidential election, and their contrasting positions offer an early glimpse into the evolving ideological spectrum of the Republican Party.





Vance’s emphasis on diplomacy and caution over military escalation contrasts with Rubio’s defence of Israel’s hardline approach, signalling two distinct paths for the party’s future foreign policy.





The administration’s attempt to maintain a united front is further complicated by the broader context of the U.S.-Iran negotiations. The preliminary deal has already faced criticism from Israeli officials, who argue that it risks emboldening Tehran while constraining Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hezbollah. Vance’s remarks appear to align more closely with concerns about sustaining diplomatic momentum, while Rubio’s stance reflects a prioritisation of Israel’s immediate security needs.





Observers note that these differences are not merely tactical but reflect deeper ideological divides. Vance has consistently stressed the importance of preventing escalation and securing a ceasefire, while Rubio has positioned himself as a staunch defender of Israel’s military prerogatives.





This dynamic illustrates the competing pressures within the administration as it navigates both the war in Lebanon and the delicate negotiations with Iran.





The episode serves as a reminder that despite efforts to present cohesion, the Trump administration’s foreign policy is shaped by internal debates that could influence the trajectory of U.S. strategy in the Middle East.





It also foreshadows the debates likely to dominate the Republican Party as it prepares for the next presidential cycle, with Vance and Rubio emerging as leading voices representing divergent approaches to diplomacy and security.





Agencies







