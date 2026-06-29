



Washington and Tehran have agreed to halt strikes and resume technical talks, allowing vessels to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz. This pause in hostilities comes after a volatile weekend of retaliatory attacks and threats, with urgent negotiations set to continue in Qatar on Tuesday.





The United States and Iran have decided to stand down from further military strikes, according to officials speaking to CBS News and ABC News. Both sides confirmed that vessels will be permitted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor.





This decision marks a temporary de-escalation after four months of conflict that has severely impacted the global economy, driven up gas prices in the US, and strained Washington’s relations with Israel and European allies.





Tensions had reached a peak on Friday when Tehran asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that safe passage would only be guaranteed for ships coordinating directly with Iranian authorities. This move followed accusations from President Donald Trump that Iran had targeted a commercial vessel near Oman using a one-way attack drone.





In response, US Central Command launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites. Trump amplified the military action with strong rhetoric, warning on Truth Social that Iran might face complete destruction if hostilities continued.





Iran defied these warnings by launching military strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, claiming that the US had violated the ceasefire framework. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from these incidents, though they underscored the fragility of the ceasefire agreement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strikes, framing them as retaliation against American breaches of the deal.





Despite the weekend’s escalation, diplomatic channels remain open. Axios reported that both sides are scheduled to meet in Qatar on Tuesday to resume technical talks, with a particular focus on Iran’s nuclear programme.





These discussions carry immediate urgency, as many provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this month are valid for only 60 days, though they can be extended by mutual agreement. The MoU includes arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, and addressing Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.





Analysts note that the Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of contention. Iran has repeatedly insisted on maintaining control over the waterway, potentially charging service fees for transit, while the US has rejected such demands. The interim deal signed on 17 June provided for shipping to resume but left the long-term administration of the strait unresolved. Oman has been mentioned as a possible partner in future negotiations over its management.





The recent flare-up of hostilities has disrupted shipping traffic through the strait, raising concerns about prolonged instability in global energy markets.





Experts warn that any further disruptions could delay the return of gas prices to pre-war levels. The agreement to stand down, therefore, offers temporary relief but does not resolve the deeper disputes over nuclear activity, sanctions, and regional security.





Israel’s military actions in southern Lebanon, including the destruction of Hezbollah tunnels, have further complicated the situation. Fighting in Lebanon continues to threaten the broader peace framework, with Beirut insisting that hostilities must end on all fronts before substantive negotiations can proceed.





The upcoming talks in Qatar will be critical in determining whether the fragile ceasefire can be stabilised and extended. Both sides face pressure to deliver progress within the 60-day window, particularly on nuclear issues and maritime security. The outcome will shape not only US-Iran relations but also the wider geopolitical balance in West Asia.





ANI







