



India’s Rudram-2 hypersonic anti-radiation missile marks a decisive leap in aerial warfare, giving the Indian Air Force the ability to neutralise enemy radar networks at standoff ranges with Mach 5.5 speed and pinpoint precision.





Its successful test under extreme release conditions validates India’s indigenous missile ecosystem and strengthens the nation’s self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF), recently conducted a successful flight test of the Rudram-2 missile from a Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.





The trials were carried out under extreme release conditions, deliberately chosen to validate the missile’s resilience and subsystem integrity. According to the Ministry of Defence, all mission objectives were achieved, with the missile striking its designated target with pinpoint accuracy.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as a major boost to the Atmanirbharta initiative, underscoring India’s growing maturity in indigenous defence technologies.





The Rudram-2 is an advanced hypersonic air-to-surface missile designed to neutralise hostile radar and communication systems. Developed primarily at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, with contributions from DRDL, HEMRL, ARDE, and ITR, the missile represents a collaborative effort across India’s defence ecosystem.





Agencies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), and the Missile System Quality Assurance Agency also played key roles in its development.





Operating at hypersonic speeds of Mach 5.5, the Rudram-2 drastically reduces the reaction time available to enemy air defence networks. It has a formidable strike radius of 300–350 kilometres, enabling the IAF to engage targets deep inside adversary territory without exposing its aircraft to direct threats.





The missile carries a 200-kilogram pre-fragmented warhead, capable of destroying hardened targets such as bunkers, airbases, and fortified hangars. Its propulsion system is based on a solid-propellant dual-pulsed rocket motor, ensuring sustained thrust across varying atmospheric conditions.





A defining feature of Rudram-2 is its hybrid guidance mechanism. It combines a Passive Homing Head (PHH) with an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker, allowing the missile to lock onto target emissions and continue tracking even if enemy operators attempt to evade detection by shutting down their radars mid-flight.





This resilience makes it particularly effective for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) operations. By firing the missile from a Sukhoi-30MKI at standoff ranges, the IAF can blind enemy radar nets before pushing deep into contested airspace, thereby enhancing the survivability of strike packages.





The successful validation of Rudram-2 under extreme release conditions demonstrates the robustness of its design and the maturity of India’s indigenous missile technology. Data captured by electro-optical sensors, radar tracking networks, and telemetry stations at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, confirmed the missile’s precision and subsystem performance.





DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat emphasised that such achievements strengthen India’s strategic strike capabilities and contribute significantly to the nation’s self-reliant defence ecosystem.





When compared to its predecessor, Rudram-1, the Rudram-2 represents a giant leap in capability. Rudram-1 operated at supersonic speeds of Mach 2 with a range of up to 200 kilometres and carried a 55–60 kilogram warhead.





Feature Rudram 1 (NGARM) Rudram 2 Operational Speed Mach 2 (Supersonic) Mach 5.5 (Hypersonic) Maximum Range Up to 200 kilometres 300 to 350 kilometres Warhead Capacity 55–60 kilograms Approx. 200 kilograms Seeker Technology Passive Homing Head (PHH) PHH combined with Imaging Infrared (IIR)





In contrast, Rudram-2 achieves hypersonic speeds of Mach 5.5, extends the range to 300–350 kilometres, and carries a warhead of approximately 200 kilograms. The seeker technology has also advanced from a simple Passive Homing Head to a dual system combining PHH with IIR, ensuring greater accuracy and resilience against countermeasures.





The Rudram series is set to expand further, with DRDO already working on Rudram-3, which will have a range of 550 kilometres. These advancements ensure that India continues to strengthen its aerial supremacy, replacing costly foreign imports with indigenous firepower that can decisively neutralise enemy air defence systems.





The Rudram-2 missile thus stands as a game-changer in modern aerial warfare, providing the Indian Air Force with a surgical tool to dismantle adversary radar networks and secure dominance in contested skies.





Agencies







