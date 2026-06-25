



The UAE is actively exploring a major defence shift by turning to India for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence control system, driven by the shortcomings of U.S.-supplied THAAD and Patriot systems during the Iran war.





This move reflects Abu Dhabi’s intent to diversify suppliers and deepen its strategic partnership with New Delhi, which has already seen three high-level meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan this year.





The UAE is reportedly seeking to acquire advanced Indian defence systems, including the BrahMos missile and the Akashteer network. This development comes as Abu Dhabi and New Delhi continue to expand ties and strengthen bilateral cooperation across energy and defence sectors.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan have already met three times in 2026. These meetings have underscored the commitment of both nations to boost their partnership, particularly in defence and energy security.





The reports of UAE’s interest in Indian combat-tested weapons follow the Iran war, during which U.S.-made THAAD and Patriot air defence systems failed to adequately protect Emirati territory from Iranian missile and drone attacks. This vulnerability has prompted Abu Dhabi to reassess its defence acquisitions and look towards India’s proven systems.





The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world. It can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, offering versatility and precision. Its combat use during the India–Pakistan conflict further enhanced its reputation, leading to successful exports to the Philippines and agreements with Vietnam and Indonesia.





The Akashteer system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in collaboration with the Indian Army, is a fully automated air defence command and control network. It integrates radars, sensors, and missile systems to provide layered protection against aerial threats. For the UAE, Akashteer would complement its existing arsenal by enhancing interoperability and situational awareness.





India’s defence exports have surged in recent years, crossing ₹33,000 crore in 2026 compared to just ₹60 crore in 2013–14. This reflects New Delhi’s ambition to position itself as a net security provider in Asia and beyond. A potential deal with the UAE would reinforce India’s credibility as a reliable supplier and strengthen its geopolitical influence in the Gulf.





The UAE’s interest in Indian systems also highlights its strategy of diversifying defence suppliers. Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi signed a defence cooperation memorandum with South Korea worth over $35 billion. By engaging with India, the UAE seeks strategic autonomy while maintaining strong ties with the United States.





Relations between India and the UAE have historically been friendly, dating back to 1947. The current defence negotiations mark a new chapter in this partnership, signalling a shift in the Gulf’s defence procurement landscape and India’s rise as a global arms exporter.





Agencies







