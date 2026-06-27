



Zen Technologies, based in Hyderabad, is advancing its indigenous defence portfolio with the development of a Micro Missile Launcher designed specifically for hard kill against drones.





This system represents a significant step in India’s counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities, providing a kinetic solution to neutralise hostile drones that cannot be defeated by electronic jamming alone.





The launcher is being engineered to deliver precision strikes against small, agile aerial threats, ensuring effective protection for military bases, strategic assets, and high-security zones.





The Micro Missile Launcher is part of Zen’s broader focus on indigenous innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Unlike soft-kill systems that rely on radio frequency jamming or directed energy, hard-kill solutions physically destroy the target, making them indispensable against drones programmed for autonomous flight or resistant to electronic interference. Zen’s system is expected to integrate seamlessly with radar and electro-optical tracking modules, enabling rapid detection, lock-on, and engagement of aerial threats within seconds.





The launcher is being designed to fire compact, high-speed missiles capable of intercepting drones at short to medium ranges. These micro missiles are likely to employ advanced guidance systems, possibly including infrared or laser homing, to ensure accuracy against manoeuvring targets.





The system’s modularity will allow deployment on ground vehicles, naval platforms, and fixed installations, making it versatile across multiple operational theatres. Its compact design ensures mobility and adaptability, which are critical for modern asymmetric warfare scenarios.





Zen Technologies has already established itself as a leader in anti-drone systems, having unveiled AI-powered detection platforms, directed energy weapons, and unmanned ground vehicles. The Micro Missile Launcher complements these technologies by adding a hard-kill layer to India’s growing multi-tiered drone defence architecture.





This layered approach, combining jammers, lasers, and kinetic interceptors, reflects global trends in counter-drone warfare where militaries seek comprehensive solutions against increasingly sophisticated UAV threats.





The development of such indigenous systems also reduces reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthens India’s defence industrial base. With drones being used extensively in conflicts worldwide, including for surveillance, precision strikes, and swarm attacks, the need for effective countermeasures has become urgent. Zen’s Micro Missile Launcher is poised to play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure and military assets against these evolving threats.





Agencies







