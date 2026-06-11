



India’s indigenous light tank programme, Project Zorawar, is facing a significant delay as the Army has demanded enhanced protection levels against enemy fire, according to a report by Manu Pubby of Times of India.





This requirement is expected to push back the induction timeline by up to two years, creating technical challenges for developers who must balance increased armour weight with the agility needed for high-altitude operations.





Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will need to rework protective materials while ensuring the tank remains within its 25-tonne weight limit.





The Zorawar tank currently offers protection up to STANAG Level 4, which is sufficient against heavy machine gun fire, artillery shrapnel, and limited mine blasts. However, the Army’s demand for protection beyond this level will stretch the development schedule.





The tank has already undergone extensive trials in both plains and high-altitude regions such as Ladakh since its unveiling in July 2024, but the new requirement means further refinements are necessary before induction.





Originally, the tank was scheduled to be inducted by 2027 in forward high-altitude areas. With the additional developmental work required, this timeline has now been extended.





The challenge lies in upgrading armour protection without compromising mobility, which is critical in mountainous terrain where heavier tanks face operational limitations. Developers are expected to explore advanced composite armour solutions and modular protection systems to achieve the required survivability standards.





Project Zorawar was initiated in April 2022 by DRDO in partnership with Larsen & Toubro, following consultations with the Army. The program was launched in response to Chinese armoured deployments in eastern Ladakh during the 2020 standoff, which highlighted the need for a light tank capable of operating effectively at extreme altitudes. Remarkably, the tank was developed in less than two years, underscoring the urgency of the requirement.





Named Zorawar by the Army, the tank has been designed to deliver superior mobility and firepower compared to China’s Type 15 light tanks deployed along the Ladakh border. It is armed with a 105 mm gun, features active protection systems against anti-tank threats, and has the ability to conduct integrated operations with unmanned aerial vehicles, thereby enhancing battlefield visibility and situational awareness.





These capabilities make it a versatile platform for modern high-altitude warfare.





The Army has projected a requirement for 354 light tanks to be deployed in Ladakh and other high-altitude regions. Of these, 59 units are to be manufactured by DRDO and L&T in the initial phase. For the remaining numbers, the Army has initiated a competitive procurement process, which could take up to a decade before supplies begin.





This opens the door for potential competition from foreign-origin platforms, including modified Russian designs, though the Zorawar remains the most indigenous and strategically viable option.





The delay in induction reflects the Army’s emphasis on survivability in modern combat environments, where threats from advanced autocannons, anti-tank guided missiles, and drone swarms are increasingly prevalent.





While the timeline extension poses challenges, it also provides an opportunity for Indian developers to integrate cutting-edge armour technologies and active protection systems, ensuring that the Zorawar meets the operational demands of the future battlefield.





TOI







