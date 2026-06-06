



India’s indigenous Zorawar light tank is being upgraded to NATO-level armour standards, capable of defeating 30mm APFSDS rounds.





This marks a major leap in survivability and battlefield resilience, ensuring the tank can withstand threats from modern infantry fighting vehicles and attack helicopters in high-altitude combat zones.





The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) has confirmed that the Zorawar light tank will achieve STANAG Level 5B protection against 25mm FSAPDS ammunition and STANAG Level 6 protection against 30mm FSAPDS threats.





These internationally recognised NATO benchmarks classify armoured vehicle survivability against ballistic threats, with Level 6 protection specifically designed to resist highly lethal 30mm APFSDS rounds. This upgrade directly addresses one of the traditional vulnerabilities of light tanks, which are often limited in armour thickness due to weight restrictions.





At present, the Zorawar features STANAG Level 4 frontal protection and Level 2 protection across other sections, sufficient against heavy machine gun fire, artillery splinters, and limited autocannon threats.





The new armour configuration will significantly enhance resilience against advanced infantry fighting vehicles and autocannon-equipped systems deployed along contested borders, particularly in Ladakh and other Himalayan regions where China’s Type 15 light tanks are already operational.





The achievement of Level 5 and Level 6 protection within a lightweight 25-ton platform represents a major metallurgical and engineering breakthrough for India’s defence ecosystem. DMRL’s work on advanced composite and modular armour materials ensures that the tank remains mobile in high-altitude terrain while offering protection comparable to heavier armoured vehicles.





This balance of mobility and survivability is critical for operations in mountainous regions where logistical constraints limit the deployment of main battle tanks.





The Zorawar program is a joint effort between DRDO and Larsen & Toubro, developed in record time as a response to the Galwan Valley standoff. The tank is equipped with a 105mm rifled cannon turret designed by John Cockerill, integrated with advanced electro-optical systems from SAFRAN, remote-controlled weapon stations from BEL, and launchers for anti-tank guided missiles.





It is also slated to receive layered Active Protection Systems (APS), including Trophy APS for initial batches and an indigenous hybrid APS combining soft-kill and hard-kill measures for later production runs. This ensures protection not only against kinetic threats but also against ATGMs, loitering munitions, and drone swarms.





The tank’s Adaptive Thermal Camouflage System, already under development, will allow it to blend with its surroundings by adjusting surface temperature within ±3°C, reducing detection by drones and thermal cameras.





Combined with NATO-level armour, APS, and advanced situational awareness systems, the Zorawar is being tailored for survivability in the modern sensor-saturated battlefield.





Strategically, this armour enhancement strengthens India’s deterrence posture along its northern borders. It ensures that the Zorawar can operate effectively against adversaries equipped with high-velocity autocannons and advanced surveillance systems, while maintaining the agility required for high-altitude warfare.





The integration of indigenous technologies also reflects India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence modernisation, reducing dependence on imports and building a robust domestic industrial base.





Agencies







