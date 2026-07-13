



Thirteen Indian seafarers are among fifteen crew members stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port. The vessel, MV AMIR1, remains docked at the Black Sea port as drone and missile attacks continue in the surrounding area.





The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) described the situation as “life-threatening” in an urgent appeal posted on X.





According to the FSUI, the crew has been forced to remain on board as repeated strikes occur near the vessel. It stated that the sailors are living under constant fear of being caught in an attack. The union warned that repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, leaving the crew in fear of a direct hit at any moment.





The seafarers’ body has appealed to shipowners, the vessel’s flag state, relevant authorities and the Government of India to intervene immediately. It urged that the crew’s safe evacuation and prompt repatriation must be arranged without delay. The union stressed that Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones and called for swift action.





This appeal follows a recent protest lodged by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with Ukraine over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea.





On Monday, India summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk, after the merchant vessel MV OMORFI was attacked near Odesa. Four Indian crew members were on board that ship at the time.





The strike on MV OMORFI resulted in the death of one Indian national. India strongly condemned the attack, describing such strikes on commercial vessels as a threat to maritime safety, freedom of navigation and international trade. The MEA urged Ukrainian authorities to ensure the safety of civilian seafarers operating in the region.





These developments come amid escalating hostilities in the Black Sea, where both Russian and Ukrainian forces have intensified drone and missile warfare. At least two ships with Indian crew have been attacked this month, resulting in the deaths of five Indian sailors.





The growing risks highlight the vulnerability of merchant shipping in contested waters and the urgent need for enhanced protection of civilian crews.





Agencies







