



Twenty nations are gathering in northern Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026, the Royal Australian Air Force’s premier air combat training program.





The exercise will run from 20 July to 7 August and will involve up to 100 jet aircraft supported by more than 2,500 personnel. Operations will be conducted across RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley, making use of Australia’s vast military training airspace.





This exercise has been held in Darwin since 1983 and has grown into one of the largest multinational air combat programs in the Indo-Pacific. For the first time, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning II fighters and Indonesian T-50I Golden Eagle jets will participate. Embedded personnel from Finland and Sweden will also join, reflecting the expanding scope of international cooperation.





Aircraft from the United States, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Republic of Korea, India, Singapore, Germany, France and Spain will take part. Embedded personnel from New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Brunei, Malaysia, Finland and Sweden will contribute to the exercise, ensuring a truly global representation.





Air Commodore Matthew McCormack, Exercise Commander, highlighted the importance of this high-end training activity. He described Pitch Black 2026 as the Air Force’s largest collective training program with partners and allies. He emphasised that it is where forces plan together, fight together and learn together through realistic and complex scenarios. This year’s exercise builds upon lessons from 2024 and remains highly sought after due to the enormous training airspace available in northern Australia.





The exercise is also a crucial means for the Air Force to meet objectives outlined in the National Defence Strategy. It strengthens relationships among partners and allies through integration and demonstrates a shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region.





Pitch Black 2026 marks the conclusion of a high-tempo flying period across northern Australia, which has included Exercises Diamond Storm and Southern Cross.





The Northern Territory’s support is vital to the success of Pitch Black 2026. Personnel and participating nations will experience Australia both from the air and on the ground. To thank the Darwin community, the Air Force will host the Mindil Beach Flying Display on 23 July and the RAAF Base Darwin Open Day on 1 August.





Exercise Pitch Black has a long history. It was first held in June 1981 from RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales as a three-day air defence exercise, with attacking aircraft flying from RAAF Bases Amberley and Richmond. It was repeated in July 1982 before moving to the Northern Territory in 1983.





With the exception of 1986 and 2002, it has been conducted there ever since. Since 1988, it has been held biennially, except in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The 2026 edition underscores Australia’s role as a hub for multinational air combat training and highlights the growing complexity and scale of regional defence cooperation. It represents not only a test of tactical proficiency but also a demonstration of collective resolve in maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







