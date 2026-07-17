



The Rath Yatra festival organised by ISKCON Bangladesh commenced on Thursday across 128 locations in Dhaka. The opening day witnessed a grand procession with immense crowds of devotees pulling three beautifully decorated chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Baladev, and his sister Subhadra. The festival will continue until 24 July.





The atmosphere was filled with devotion and joy as people danced, sang the “Hare Krishna” Mahamantra, and played traditional instruments such as mridangas and kartals. Children, musicians, and groups on trucks joined the procession, while banners for the Shobhayatra were prominently displayed. Devotees partook of prasadam and prayed for Jagannath’s mercy, believing it would guide them towards Golokadham.





The procession moved through the rain‑soaked streets of Dhaka, creating a vibrant spiritual environment. ISKCON Bangladesh’s General Secretary, Srimat Bhaktimoy Nitai Swami, expressed delight at the turnout, estimating that over five lakh devotees were present on the first day. He emphasised that the celebration in Dhaka is considered the second largest in the world after Puri, Odisha, with more than one lakh devotees actively pulling the chariot between Swamibag and Dhakeshwari.





He declared that Lord Jagannath belongs to all humanity and prayed for divine blessings upon the devotees. Nitai Swami highlighted that the festival route passed through busy commercial areas, symbolising the Lord’s presence among all people. He estimated that nearly five million individuals were either participating or watching the event, including Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians.





Prior to the festival, Nitai Swami had expressed confidence in the government’s support, noting that security arrangements were in place. He explained that the festival began at 8 AM with the Agnihotra Yagya, followed by a Dharma Sabha meeting from 1 PM to 3 PM. The Rath Yatra procession started at 3 PM from the Swamibagh Temple and concluded at the Dhakeshwari National Temple around 6 PM, where thousands more joined the concluding program.





He projected that around 100,000 devotees would directly participate in the procession, while nearly one million people from diverse backgrounds would line the route to witness the spectacle. He reiterated that the government’s assistance ensured a safe and joyous celebration.





The Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh will run from 16 to 24 July, with ISKCON organising events in 188 locations across the country. Each site will host programs in a festive and spiritual environment, reinforcing the significance of Lord Jagannath’s journey and the unity of devotees across communities.





ANI







