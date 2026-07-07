



Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit to India. His arrival was warmly welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noting that India looks forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest.





The visit underscores the importance of agricultural and irrigation cooperation between the two countries, which has historically been a cornerstone of their bilateral engagement.





According to the Afghan Embassy in India, Omari is accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.





The delegation is scheduled to meet with Indian counterparts and members of the Indian business community. Discussions will focus on cooperation in agriculture, irrigation, investment, and other areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared priorities of both nations in strengthening food security and rural development.





India has consistently extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, particularly in the health sector. On 17 June, New Delhi delivered five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reaffirming its enduring commitment to the well-being of the Afghan people.





This was part of a broader pattern of support, which has included regular shipments of medical supplies and disaster relief materials.





Earlier, on 11 June, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare system. Medical equipment for diagnosis, treatment, and specialised care was gifted to Afghan health authorities.





The consignment included neonatal and paediatric care devices, cardiograph machines, ventilators, patient monitors, maxillofacial electrocautery, plastic surgery sets, and specialised medical kits. These contributions highlight India’s role in supporting Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare infrastructure.





India’s position on Afghanistan remains consistent and centred on supporting the Afghan people. At a United Nations Security Council meeting in June, India’s Permanent Representative, Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours and civilizational states with ties spanning centuries.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India continues to support Afghanistan through initiatives related to food security, healthcare, pharmaceutical assistance, scholarships, and capacity-building opportunities.





India’s sustained engagement reflects its broader vision of fostering peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan.





The visit of Minister Omari is expected to further strengthen cooperation in critical sectors such as agriculture and irrigation, which are vital for Afghanistan’s economic recovery and long-term stability. It also signals India’s intent to deepen its role as a reliable partner in Afghanistan’s development journey, even amid challenging circumstances.





ANI







