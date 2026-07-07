



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s candid remarks during a banquet lunch in Jakarta added a strikingly personal dimension to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit.





In a moment that drew smiles from dignitaries, President Subianto openly acknowledged his admiration for India’s developmental trajectory and stated that he had consciously adopted several of Modi’s programs.





"I follow your career, copied your programs": Indonesian President made candid praise for PM Modi as it steals the show in Jakarta.





He emphasised that India’s success in tackling challenges similar to those faced by Indonesia—such as a large population, agricultural dependence, and frequent natural disasters—had inspired him to replicate these initiatives. He remarked that he was unafraid to admit this, noting that India’s achievements had already begun to deliver tangible progress in Indonesia.





The Indonesian leader further explained that these adapted strategies were proving successful, adding humorously that he was grateful there was no copyright on India’s programmes. He revealed that a delegation from Jakarta had recently returned from an intensive study tour in India, focusing on agricultural innovations such as permaculture, which transforms arid land into arable terrain. He stressed that Indonesia had much to learn from India’s experience and was committed to embracing these lessons.





The banquet also became the setting for major announcements that underscored the deepening of bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi and President Subianto unveiled a Memorandum of Understanding on BrahMos-Astra missiles, signalling a significant step forward in defence cooperation.





In parallel, New Delhi confirmed plans to establish campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management in Indonesia, marking a historic expansion of India’s educational footprint in Southeast Asia.





These developments were accompanied by a broader exchange of MoUs covering critical sectors such as space exploration, critical minerals, technology, disaster management, medical product regulation, agriculture, and maritime safety.





PM Modi highlighted agreements to strengthen collaboration in technology, artificial intelligence, and start-up ecosystems, announcing that the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore would open a campus in Indonesia. Both nations also agreed to integrate their cross-border QR payment systems, easing financial transactions and boosting economic connectivity.





Cultural cooperation was also placed firmly on the agenda, with both democracies pledging to work together on the preservation and conservation of the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta. This initiative reflects the civilizational ties that underpin the modern strategic partnership.





In a symbolic gesture of recognition, Indonesia conferred its highest civilian honour, the ‘Bintang Adipurna’ medal, upon Prime Minister Modi. Expressing gratitude, Modi stated that the respect embodied in the award was for every Indian, and he thanked Indonesia on behalf of the nation.





The Prime Minister’s visit, spanning from 6 to 8 July, represents the inaugural leg of his three-nation diplomatic tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand. It is his first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.





The current engagement builds upon the momentum of President Subianto’s state visit to India in January 2025, when he was accorded the honour of being Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.





Before departing New Delhi, Modi had underscored the strategic importance of the visit, describing it as a means to further deepen the multifaceted partnership between India and Indonesia. The banquet exchange, punctuated by Subianto’s candid praise, has now added a distinctly personal and symbolic layer to this evolving relationship.





ANI







