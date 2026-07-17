



Agnikul Cosmos has unveiled Mission‑02, its boldest project yet, aiming to recover India’s first orbital‑class rocket booster and repurpose the upper stage as an in‑orbit platform, India Today reported





This would mark a historic leap for India’s private space sector, placing Agnikul alongside SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and China in the global race for reusable launch technology.





Agnikul Cosmos announced Mission‑02 as a decisive step toward reusable launch vehicles and affordable access to space. The mission will attempt to recover an orbital‑class booster, a feat never before achieved in India. The recovery effort is designed to demonstrate controlled descent and retrieval, a capability that has transformed launch economics worldwide.





The announcement comes just days after China successfully recovered a reusable booster, breaking the US monopoly on orbital rocket reusability. This highlights the intensifying global competition in reusable launch systems, where mastery of the technology is now seen as a defining barrier for next‑generation launch providers.





Companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab have invested heavily in reusability. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has flown recovered boosters more than 650 times, with some individual boosters completing up to 35 missions. This has dramatically lowered costs and increased launch frequency, setting the benchmark for the industry. Agnikul now hopes to replicate this success in India.





Mission‑02 will also attempt something unique: transforming the rocket’s upper stage into a functional in‑orbit platform. Instead of burning up as space debris, the spent stage could host experiments, test technologies, or support future space infrastructure. Agnikul holds patents in India, the US, and Europe covering this convertible upper‑stage architecture, underscoring its ambition to redefine how launch hardware is used.





Srinath Ravichandran, Co‑founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, emphasised the philosophy behind the mission. He noted that one‑time‑use rockets were developed for one‑off goals, but economically viable missions now demand rapid reuse, flexibility, and modularity. Mission‑02 is intended to showcase this new approach.





The mission will fly a two‑stage Agnibaan configuration. The first‑stage booster will attempt a controlled descent and ocean recovery, while the upper stage will demonstrate extended in‑orbit capability.





This dual objective represents India’s first serious foray into rocket reusability, a technology that has already reshaped global launch economics.





Agnikul earlier announced that former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath has joined its board as an Observer. During his tenure at ISRO, Somanath oversaw major programs including LVM3, Chandrayaan‑3, Aditya‑L1, and critical Gaganyaan test missions. His guidance is expected to be invaluable for Agnikul’s strategy and execution.





The timing of Mission‑02 is significant. India’s private space sector is gaining momentum, with Skyroot Aerospace preparing the maiden orbital flight of Vikram‑1. Together, these efforts signal a shift where private companies are increasingly taking the lead in shaping the future of space transportation.





If successful, Mission‑02 would place Agnikul among a select group of companies worldwide attempting reusable orbital rocket technology. It would also bring India closer to developing launch systems capable of supporting commercial missions, space stations, and lunar exploration at substantially lower costs.





This mission represents not only a technical challenge but also a strategic opportunity. By proving reusability and upper‑stage conversion, Agnikul could establish India as a credible player in the next era of spaceflight, where sustainability, affordability, and innovation are paramount.





Agencies







