



Agnikul Cosmos has announced Mission‑02, a historic attempt to recover India’s first orbital‑class rocket booster. The mission represents a milestone in reusable space technology and would mark India’s entry into an elite group of nations and companies pursuing orbital booster recovery.





The mission will also test a patented convertible upper stage. Instead of becoming debris after completing its primary mission, the stage will remain active in orbit. This innovation could allow it to host experiments, demonstrate new technologies, or support future space infrastructure.





Mission‑02 is described as Agnikul’s most ambitious project to date. The company plans to recover the booster from the ocean after launch, while simultaneously demonstrating the upper stage’s extended orbital utility. If successful, India will join the ranks of SpaceX and China, who have already achieved orbital booster recovery.





Reusable rockets have transformed the global launch industry. By drastically reducing costs and increasing launch frequency, they have made space access more affordable. Agnikul’s approach, combining rapid reuse with flexible rocket design, could reduce small‑satellite launch costs by up to 80 per cent. This aligns with the global trend where reusability is now a prerequisite for competitive launch providers.





Former ISRO chairman S Somanath has joined Agnikul’s board as an observer. He brings decades of expertise in booster design, stage recovery, and in‑orbit operations.





He has described Mission‑02 as a genuine technical frontier for India, praising its combination of semi‑cryogenic propulsion, 3D‑printed engines, and the patented convertible upper stage. Agnikul’s leadership views his role as a serious working relationship to navigate the mission’s technical complexities.





The timing of Mission‑02 is significant. On 10 July 2026, China achieved its first successful sea recovery of an orbital‑class booster, breaking the US monopoly in this field. SpaceX has already set industry benchmarks with more than 650 Falcon 9 booster recoveries, some reused up to 35 times. Agnikul’s entry into this race positions India as a potential disruptive player in the global small‑satellite launch market.





Mission‑02 is therefore not only a technical challenge but also a strategic opportunity. By proving both reusability and upper‑stage conversion, Agnikul could establish India as a credible force in the next era of spaceflight, where sustainability, affordability, and innovation are paramount.





Agencies







