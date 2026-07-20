



Spry Technocon has announced a landmark partnership with Teledyne Marine, Klein Marine Systems, and VideoRay to deliver a next-generation unmanned Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Suite for the Indian Navy, combining global underwater technology expertise with indigenous integration and support under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework.





This collaboration positions India to close its mine warfare capability gap with a modular, autonomous, and locally sustained program.





The Gurugram-based deep-tech firm Spry Technocon is spearheading the initiative, bringing its engineering, integration, and life-cycle support capabilities to the forefront. The partnership unites Teledyne Marine’s advanced autonomous underwater vehicles and mine detection systems, Klein Marine’s high-resolution side-scan sonar and seabed mapping technologies, and VideoRay’s expeditionary remotely operated vehicles. Together, these systems will form a comprehensive unmanned MCM suite tailored to the Indian Navy’s evolving requirements.





The proposed solution is designed to support future Mine Countermeasure Vessels and autonomous mine warfare operations. It will integrate mission planning, operator support, and data processing systems, ensuring seamless coordination between platforms. The suite will enable detection, classification, identification, and neutralisation of naval mines in a safe, stand-off manner, reducing risks to crewed vessels.





Spry Technocon will lead system integration, indigenous manufacturing, and through-life sustainment in India. This ensures that the program aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, creating a sustainable ecosystem for mine warfare technologies. The emphasis on local content and industrial participation is expected to strengthen India’s defence-industrial base while reducing reliance on imports.





Vivek Bansal, CEO of Spry Technocon, highlighted that the underwater battlespace is rapidly evolving towards unmanned and autonomous operations. He emphasised that the partnership brings together globally proven technologies with indigenous capabilities to establish a long-term ecosystem in India for underwater sensing, autonomous systems integration, and support.





William Egan, Senior Vice President of Teledyne Marine, noted India’s strategic importance and expressed confidence that the collaboration would provide advanced underwater technologies to meet the Navy’s mine warfare requirements. Ted Curly of Klein Marine Systems underscored the company’s heritage in sonar and imaging, while Chris Gibson of VideoRay stressed the importance of reliable remotely operated systems for demanding maritime environments.





The partnership comes at a critical juncture, as the Indian Navy has been seeking to close its mine countermeasure capability gap following the retirement of its last dedicated MCM vessels in 2019.





With regional maritime threats and contested sea lanes, the need for advanced unmanned mine warfare systems has become urgent. The collaboration offers India a pathway to fielding a modern, modular, and autonomous MCM capability by the next decade.





By combining international expertise with indigenous integration, the partnership not only addresses immediate operational requirements but also lays the foundation for India’s long-term sovereignty in underwater warfare technologies. It represents a decisive step towards building a robust mine warfare ecosystem that can support both current and future naval programs.





Agencies







