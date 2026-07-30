



AIESL has successfully carried out base maintenance on the rudder of an IndiGo Airbus A320, marking a significant achievement in its expanding maintenance capabilities and reinforcing safety and reliability standards for India’s largest airline.





This milestone comes amid heightened regulatory focus on rudder inspections following recent European directives.





Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has confirmed the successful completion of base maintenance work on the rudder of an IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft. The task was conducted at its Delhi facility, which is approved for comprehensive base maintenance of Airbus A319, A320, and A321 aircraft across multiple engine types.





The rudder is a critical flight control surface, and its maintenance requires specialised inspection and repair procedures. AIESL’s approval covers extensive checks, including structural inspections, modifications, and defect rectification. The successful completion of this rudder maintenance demonstrates the organisation’s technical expertise and compliance with international standards.





This achievement is particularly relevant in the context of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) recent Airworthiness Directive 2026-0144, which mandates inspections of the rudder outer skin on certain Airbus A320 and A321 models.





The directive was introduced after concerns about dents caused during production that could compromise structural integrity and flight control. AIESL’s work aligns with these global safety requirements, ensuring IndiGo’s fleet remains compliant and airworthy.





IndiGo, India’s largest airline with more than 900 Airbus aircraft on order, has been expanding its reliance on domestic maintenance providers to support its rapidly growing fleet.





AIESL has already demonstrated its capability by completing simultaneous base maintenance checks on multiple IndiGo aircraft earlier this year, a rare feat in the industry. The successful rudder maintenance further strengthens its position as a trusted partner in IndiGo’s operational resilience strategy.





The maintenance involved detailed inspections, including out-of-phase tasks, structural repair, and corrective actions where necessary. Certificates of Release to Service (CRS) were issued following completion, confirming the aircraft’s readiness for safe operations. This reflects AIESL’s uncompromising commitment to safety, airworthiness, and operational efficiency.





The milestone also highlights India’s growing self-reliance in aviation engineering. With IndiGo’s fleet expansion and increasing regulatory requirements, the ability of domestic organisations like AIESL to perform complex base maintenance tasks is crucial for reducing dependence on foreign facilities and ensuring timely support for airlines.





The successful rudder maintenance is expected to pave the way for further collaboration between IndiGo and AIESL, particularly in areas such as long-term structural inspections, modifications, and compliance with evolving international directives.





It also reinforces IndiGo’s broader strategy of maintaining fleet resilience, operational efficiency, and safety as it continues its transformation into a global airline.





Agencies







